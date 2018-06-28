Preview: England vs Belgium

While both managers will be delighted that only top spot is up for grabs here, it’s undoubtedly a shame that the fixture list has contrived to deny us what should have been one of the more compelling games in the group stage.

Were both teams not already safely through, this could have been fascinating. Harry Kane against Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld would have been worth the admission alone, and would have been only one of the Premier League intra-club battles taking place on the pitch.

As it is, we’re into the realms of guesswork just trying to pick out who will and won’t start from each team’s first-choice XI.

While the suggestion that it would be better to finish second in this group has probably been overplayed, it’s certainly the case that finishing first does not offer the sort of advantage worth taking any undue risks over.

Roberto Martinez has already said that none of his players on a yellow card will feature, which rules out Vertonghen, Kevin De Bruyne and Thomas Meunier. He has not ruled out making 10 outfield changes to his team.

Gareth Southgate is being slightly less cavalier; he’s reportedly only considering six changes. With all these changes and questionable motivation levels, it makes for a tricky betting heat.

With both sides at full strength, we’d lean towards Belgium for the win but the changes definitely play into England’s hands at 13/8.

Better still, though, may be the 9/1 on offer for England to lead after 10 minutes. They’ve made a habit of starting fast and have opened the scoring in the 8th, 11th, 13th and 7th minutes in their last four games.

If a makeshift Belgian side takes any amount of time to find its feet, England could well strike early again.

The other thing to consider has been England’s set-piece threat, which really has been one of the key features of the tournament to date (albeit against limited opposition).

John Stones scored twice against Panama having come within inches of opening the scoring against Tunisia in the lead up to Kane’s first goal. Harry Maguire too has been a constant menace in the opposition penalty box, while Gary Cahill scored in a pre-tournament friendly against Nigeria.

While we don’t yet know exactly who will start the game for England, Stones, Maguire and Cahill are all surely too big at 14/1 to get on the scoresheet. You can either wait for the teamsheet and back players accordingly, or back all three now knowing your money will be returned on any player who doesn’t feature.

· England to lead after 10 minutes at 9/1

· Gary Cahill to score anytime at 14/1

· John Stones to score anytime at 14/1

· Harry Maguire to score anytime at 14/1

