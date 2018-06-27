 
menu
World Cup News 27.6.2018 03:50 pm

Blow by blow: Mexico vs Sweden

Sweden's defender Andreas Granqvist (L) celebrates after scoring a penalty during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between Sweden and South Korea at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on June 18, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Martin BERNETTI / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS

Sweden's defender Andreas Granqvist (L) celebrates after scoring a penalty during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between Sweden and South Korea at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on June 18, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Martin BERNETTI / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS

Late goals on the cards in decisive game for both sides.

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

It was seconds away. Less than a minute away from this one being 4/7 to end in a draw, and that being a price worth backing.

Had Sweden’s game with Germany remained 1-1, then a draw in this game would have been enough to ensure both sides went through while taking out the Germans into the bargain.

Now, everything has changed. Mexico may need only a point to secure top spot (they’re 4/11 to get at least that) but are now not even sure to qualify despite winning their opening two games. Defeat in this one and a win for Germany over South Korea will leave three teams on six points and a goal-difference scrap for the two qualification places.

Assuming, as we must, that Germany don’t make another mistake, Sweden will have no choice but to go for this if they find themselves behind or level in the second half, while Mexico could yet find themselves chasing a goal should they be trailing at any stage.

It all means there is every chance that this game is wide open and chaotic down the final stretch, and 5/6 for a goal from 71:00 onwards looks pretty reasonable. It’s very likely that somebody is going to have to throw caution to the wind by that stage, making further goals more likely at either end.

Both these sides conceded in injury-time in their last game, albeit those two goals were of vastly contrasting significance.

The sheer number of penalties being awarded at this World Cup means known penalty takers remain value in the anytime goalscorer market pretty much anytime they are not the favourites. Carlos Vela at 12/5 and especially Andreas Granqvist at 6/1 fit the bill here.

·         Any goal after 71:00 at 5/6

·         Andreas Granqvist to score at 6/1

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Thuli Madonsela, Mezut Ozil add wrinkles to Trevor Noah’s Africa World Cup joke 23.7.2018
Russia jails Pussy Riot members for World Cup pitch invasion 16.7.2018
Macron basks in World Cup glow, hoping to capture feel-good factor 16.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.