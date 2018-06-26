 
menu
World Cup News 26.6.2018 07:50 pm

Blow by blow: Nigeria vs Argentina

Nigeria's Ahmed Musa

Nigeria's Ahmed Musa

Nigeria will be looking to get World Cup revenge when they meet Argentina on Tuesday, with both still hoping to qualify from Group D.

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The pair have met in four previous World Cups, with the Albiceleste winning on each of those occasions but their current turmoil could provide the perfect opportunity for the Super Eagles.

They recovered from a poor performance in their opening 2-0 defeat to Croatia to outclass Iceland by the same scoreline on Friday.

Gernot Rohr’s switch to a back-three proved inspired and the only change could see Tyronne Ebuehi come in at left-wing-back after replacing Brian Idowu against Iceland

Argentina are in crisis, with reports suggesting Jorge Sampaoli will be dismissed immediately if they fail to qualify and his selection could again raise eyebrows, with a switch to a 4-3-3 likely.

Franco Armani, Ever Banega, Angel Di Maria and Gonzalo Higuain could all get starts but it will take some effort to resurrect their campaign following a 1-1 draw with Iceland and last week’s shambolic 3-0 defeat to Croatia.

They also lost 4-2 the last time these teams met in November 2017 and over 3.5 goals have been scored in their last four meetings.

An open and attacking game could be on the agenda in Saint Petersburg, with both teams scoring in five of the most recent six meetings between the pair.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Nigerians scammed in World Cup con 13.7.2018
President Ramaphosa arrives in Nigeria for working visit 11.7.2018
WATCH: Nine dead, 54 vehicles burnt in Nigeria bridge explosion 29.6.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.