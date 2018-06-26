Preview: Denmark vs France

Les Bleus were one of the favourites heading to Russia but despite winning both of their games to date, have been criticised for their sluggish displays against Australia and Peru.

The Danes beat Peru first time out and sit second in the pool having drawn 1-1 with Australia.

A draw on Tuesday would see them into the knockout rounds, suggesting a tight game could be the in the offing in Moscow, especially with in-form Croatia expected to be waiting in the last 16 for the runners-up.

France will be looking for history to repeat itself having beaten Denmark as part of a perfect group stage campaign on their way to winning the World Cup in 1998.

The Danes though got revenge four years later as a 2-1 victory saw Les Bleus sent home.

A thigh injury for Samuel Umtiti could see Didier Deschamps forced into a change in defence, with either Adil Rami or Presnel Kimpembe likely to deputise.

There are also calls for Nabil Fekir to start, having impressed off the bench in both of his side’s games to date.

Denmark will be without William Kvist, while Andreas Christensen was fit enough to face Australia and should keep his place.

Interestingly none of their last 10 meetings have ended in draws, with France winning six of their most recent seven encounters, with that victory in 2002 Denmark’s sole success.

