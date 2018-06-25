Blow by blow: Spain vs Morocco

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

La Roja had to battle hard for all three points against Iran last time out, Diego Costa’s fortuitous goal, his third of the tournament, proving to be the difference as they moved top of Group B.

Had it not been for a Cristiano Ronaldo special to rescue Portugal a point in their opening fixture, the 2010 champions would only need a draw to be assured of reaching the knockout stages but as it is they must defeat Morocco to be assured of progression.

The Atlas Lions can count themselves unfortunate not to have at least a point from their first two matches having lost both games 1-0, a late goal for Iran proving to be the difference in their first match, while Ronaldo was on target for Portugal.

Morocco had plenty of chances to get on the scoresheet themselves in both those games but have nothing but pride left to play for now as they seek to end Spain’s 22-match unbeaten run.

La Roja have scored in all of those 22 games as well, although Morocco could prove tough opposition having not conceded more than one in their last 21 games.

These two have only met twice previously with both taking place in November 1961 in a World Cup qualification play-off, Spain winning both legs of the tie.

Spain are likely to name the same side that beat Iran, despite their struggles to create chances, with Lucas Vazquez likely to keep his spot having replaced Koke for the second game.

Morocco could rotate their team having already been elimin

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.