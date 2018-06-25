 
World Cup News 25.6.2018 07:00 pm

Preview: Iran vs Portugal

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo attends a training session at the team's base in Kratovo, outside Moscow, on June 19, 2018, on the eve of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Portugal and Morocco. / AFP PHOTO / Francisco LEONG

Portugal can see off Iran but it may not be easy

Portugal still have work to do to confirm their place in the last 16 in their final Group B game, while a shock Iran win here would send them through at Ronaldo and co’s expense. It’s a long shot – probably longer than the 5/1 on offer – but they can certainly make it a nervy night.

The victory over Morocco was far from convincing, with Portugal rather clinging on towards the end.

It’s 7/10 for Portugal to get the win here, but we’d rather back 10/11 for Ronaldo to get on the scoresheet. He’s been a man possessed in Russia and obviously that kind of price about someone who takes penalties is worth a look anyway given how many spot-kicks have been awarded. And that’s clearly a long way from being Ronaldo’s only route to goal.

Iran, though, were pretty unlucky to lose to a freak Diego Costa goal when they took on Spain and they have everything to play for themselves.

Iran are 6/5 with a one-goal start which looks well worth a look, while a 1-0 Portugal win – mirroring their own result against Morocco and Spain’s against Iran – seems reasonably priced at 9/2.

Throw Ronaldo as the goalscorer into that 1-0 prediction and you double that price to 9/1. Given the lack of any other obvious goal threat it’s probably better value than the 1-0 on its own.

Ronaldo has struck early in both Portugal games to date – it’s 4/1 for there to be a goal in the first 10 minutes here.

·         Ronaldo to score and Portugal to win 1-0 at 9/1

·         Goal in the first 10 minutes at 4/1

