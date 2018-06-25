Preview: Iran vs Portugal

Portugal still have work to do to confirm their place in the last 16 in their final Group B game, while a shock Iran win here would send them through at Ronaldo and co’s expense. It’s a long shot – probably longer than the 5/1 on offer – but they can certainly make it a nervy night.

The victory over Morocco was far from convincing, with Portugal rather clinging on towards the end.

It’s 7/10 for Portugal to get the win here, but we’d rather back 10/11 for Ronaldo to get on the scoresheet. He’s been a man possessed in Russia and obviously that kind of price about someone who takes penalties is worth a look anyway given how many spot-kicks have been awarded. And that’s clearly a long way from being Ronaldo’s only route to goal.

Iran, though, were pretty unlucky to lose to a freak Diego Costa goal when they took on Spain and they have everything to play for themselves.

Iran are 6/5 with a one-goal start which looks well worth a look, while a 1-0 Portugal win – mirroring their own result against Morocco and Spain’s against Iran – seems reasonably priced at 9/2.

Throw Ronaldo as the goalscorer into that 1-0 prediction and you double that price to 9/1. Given the lack of any other obvious goal threat it’s probably better value than the 1-0 on its own.

Ronaldo has struck early in both Portugal games to date – it’s 4/1 for there to be a goal in the first 10 minutes here.

· Ronaldo to score and Portugal to win 1-0 at 9/1

· Goal in the first 10 minutes at 4/1

