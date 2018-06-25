Preview: Uruguay vs Russia

We couldn’t have imagined getting involved in Russia at 2/1 to win this when the tournament began, but a lot has happened since then.

Russia have been a revelation, sweeping Saudi Arabia and Egypt aside in thrilling style, while Uruguay have been curiously laboured in recording their two 1-0 victories.

The only downside to backing Russia at such an attractive price is the fact they don’t need to win, with a draw enough to secure top spot in Group A on goal difference. One option to mediate this risk is to back Russia draw-no-bet at evens, but it’s a large price to pay for the insurance policy.

All things considered, we’re inclined to accept the risk built into the attractive win price. Russia have not in any case looked a side about to start playing for draws.

Denis Cheryshev is a chunky 4/1 to score his fourth goal in three games – there’s 16/1 on offer for Cheryshev to score first and Russia to win – while Russia also look a tempting 6/1 to win and both teams to score.

Russia have been full of goals and look well capable of getting two ore more here, while Uruguay’s strikeforce remains a lethal one despite only receiving intermittent service in the two games to date.

· Russia to win at 2/1

· Russia to win and both teams to score at 6/1

