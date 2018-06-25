Blow by blow: Saudi Arabia vs Egypt

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Both nations are pointless after two games and have already been eliminated from contention in Group A, meaning pride is all that is at stake for the Pharaohs and Green Falcons.

Egypt’s hopes of making it to the last-16 for the first time in their history were dealt a fatal blow by the shoulder injury star man Mohamed Salah suffered playing for Liverpool in the Champions League final.

Salah sat out the first game against Uruguay before returning to face hosts Russia but looked someway off full fitness as his side lost 3-1 and it remains to be seen if the Liverpool ace will feature on Monday afternoon.

The loss to Russia means the north African nation are still awaiting their first win at a World Cup after six games without a victory.

A Saudi team who have failed to win any of their last 12 World Cup matches could be just what the Pharaohs need to get off the mark, with Egypt coming out on top 1-0 the last time the nations met.

Saudi Arabia’s campaign got off to the worst possible start when they lost 5-0 to Russia and although they looked more resilient against Uruguay, they were still on the wrong end of a 1-0 scoreline.

It is now five defeats on the spin for the Green Falcons, who are expected to name the same team that put in an improved showing in their last match, making five changes for that game from the loss to the hosts.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.