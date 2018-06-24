Blow by blow: Poland vs Colombia

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Both sides unexpectedly lost their opening games in Group H which has blown it wide open ahead of the second round of games on Sunday.

Perhaps most surprisingly was Colombia’s loss to Japan which was on the cards as early as the fifth minute when Carlos Sanchez was dismissed for a deliberate handball

in the box which the referee needed no guarantee from VAR to give.

They were on top of Japan for a lot of the game but the Asian side’s one man advantage counted as Yuya Osako headed in the winner with just over 15 minutes of the game remaining.

Poland were also frustrated in their tracks by a strong and dogged Senegalese side and succumbed to a 2-1 defeat.

In particular they failed to get the ball enough times to Robert Lewandowski, who tried all game but looked an isolated and frustrated figure up top, with Arkadiusz Milik and Jakub Blaszczykowski unable to link up with the Bayern Munich man.

Depending on the result between Japan and Senegal in the earlier game, a win could be essential for both teams so you would expect this one to be played at a fast and frenetic pace.

Both sides will als0o be hoping to have key men back in time for the game.

James Rodriguez, the real breakthrough star of the last Worl;d Cup in Brazil, will be expecting to start this one after coming off the bench against Japan, though the unlucky man to drop out might be Juan Quintero, who scored a superb low free kick in that game.

As for Poland, they are sweating on the fitness of Kamil Glik at the back after he was ruled out of the Senegal game and hid presence in defence would give them some much needed experience and calmness with the backline looking vulnerable against the Africans.

