Blow by blow: Japan vs Senegal

Japan managed to get a hard-earned victory against Colombia, who, despite being down to 10 men of most of the game, were the more threatening outfit throughout.

However, Yuya Osako’s late header was enough to beat the Colombians who had Carlos Sanchez dismissed after just five minutes for a deliberate handball in the box.

Senegal were also very impressive in their victory against Poland after forcing mistakes from a faltering backline.

In particular, M’Baye Niang’s goal was a brilliant act of improvisation as the Senegal midfield passed the ball to the player just after reappearing on the pitch following treatment for an injury.

It promises to be a close encounter between two well-oiled machines at this World Cup.

Senegal were particularly one of the surprise packages in the opening round of games at the tournament after looking extremely comfortable throughout their game against Poland, whereas Japan were more under the cosh despite beating Colombia.

Senegal’s team is full of recognisable players, spearheaded by Liverpool’s Sadio Mane, who is always a constant threat on the wing with his powerful running ability and goalscoring prowess.

They are also very adept in midfield with Wolves’ Alfred N’Diaye and Everton’s Idrissa Gueye providing a real solid base in the middle of the park for Mane and co to express themselves up top.

Japan are more of a functional team and while they have a creative spark up front in Shinji Okazaki, they are likely to invite pressure on them from Senegal given the fact that the Africans are more potent in attack, and that a draw would be a decent result for them.

