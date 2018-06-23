Mexico beat South Korea

Carlos Vela scored from the penalty spot midway through the first half before Javier Hernandez added a second goal after a swift counter-attack in the 66th minute. Son Heung-min’s brilliant stoppage-time strike was too little too late for South Korea.

South Korea were second-best for long spells and have now lost both their matches in Russia following their 1-0 defeat to Sweden.

South Korea conceded a flurry of free-kicks in the early stages before Hernandez headed Miguel Layun’s free-kick wide of the far post.

Mexico almost fell a goal behind though when Hirving Lozano did well to block Lee Yong’s volley on the line.

Son then had two close-range efforts blocked before Mexico took the lead when Vela netted from the penalty spot after the ball had hit Jang Hyun-soo’s arm.

Mexico almost immediately doubled their lead when Layun’s powerful 25-yard strike was tipped over the crossbar by Jo Hyeon-woo.

Five minutes after the interval, Lozano curled a shot over the bar while at the other end South Korea captain Ki Sung-yeung’s effort was gathered by Guillermo Ochoa.

Andres Guardado’s shot was heading for the top corner before the South Korea goalkeeper tipped the ball away but Mexico deservedly doubled their lead when Hernandez finished off a swift counter-attack by firing home from eight yards out.

When South Korea tried to respond, Hwang Hee-chan’s deflected shot was kept out by Ochoa while Shin Tae-yong’s team were unable to profit from Rafael Marquez’s careless error.

Despite Son’s late goal, Mexico are now in pole position to top Group F and could face Brazil, Switzerland or Serbia in the round of 16.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.