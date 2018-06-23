Blow by blow: Belgium vs Tunisia

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The Red Devils were frustrated by Panama for 45 minutes of their World Cup opener but the European powerhouse showed their class in the second period, scoring three unanswered goals to win 3-0.

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku scored a brace in that encounter and he will be looking for more goals on Saturday to maintain his challenge for the Golden Boot, which is currently being led by Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo (4).

Another three points for Robert Martinez’s men, who are on a 20-game unbeaten record, would leave them on the verge of the last-16 stage although they will have to wait and see if England beat Panama on Sunday.

Belgium are expected to name the same starting 11, with Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany still not fit enough to play after picking up an injury prior to the start of the World Cup.

Tunisia almost snatched a point from their opener against England, only for Harry Kane to pop up with an injury-time winner to give the Three Lions a deserved 2-1 victory at the Volgograd Arena.

Nabil Maaloul’s men lacked any real attacking threat in that contest, having scored their goal from the penalty spot, and a huge improvement will be needed to overcome a quality Belgium side.

The Eagles of Carthage have struggled to win games as the major tournament and the recent defeat to England means they are now on a 12-game winless run at the World Cup which stretches all the way back to 1978.

Tunisia will be forced into at least one change after goalkeeper Mouez Hassan damaged his shoulder and Farouk Ben Mustapha is likely to get the nod in between the sticks.

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides, and as things stand the head-to-head record is evenly matched at one win apiece and one draw.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.