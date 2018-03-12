Aguero named in Argentina squad despite injury

Aguero revealed at the weekend that he would be out for two weeks with a knee injury, meaning he will not feature for City again until after the international break.

It would also appear to make his presence doubtful for the matches against Spain on March 23 and Italy four days later.

Lionel Messi, who missed Barcelona’s game at the weekend to attend the birth of his son, is also in the squad.

Argentina play Italy at City’s Etihad Stadium in Manchester before facing Spain at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (Manchester United/ENG), Nahuel Guzman (Tigres/MEX), Willy Caballero (Chelsea/ENG)

Defenders: Federico Fazio (Roma/ITA), Ramiro Funes Mori (Everton/ENG), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United/ENG), Nicolas Taglafico (Ajax/NED), Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla/ESP), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City/ENG), Marcos Acuna (Sporting Lisbon/POR), Fabricio Bustos (Independiente)

Midfielders: Eduardo Salvio (Benfica/POR), Ever Banega (Sevilla/ESP), Leandro Paredes (Zenit St Petersburg/RUS), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham/ENG), Javier Mascherano (Hebei Fortune/CHN), Giovani Lo Celso (Paris SG/FRA), Lucas Biglia (AC Milan/ITA), Angel Di Maria (Paris SG/FRA), Pablo Perez (Boca Juniors), Maximiliano Meza (Independiente)

Forwards: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City/ENG), Lionel Messi (Barcelona/ESP), Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus/ITA), Diego Perotti (Roma/ITA), Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors), Lautaro Martinez (Racing Club)

