 
menu
world soccer 12.3.2018 06:40 pm

Manchester United’s Carrick to retire at end of the season

AFP
Manchester United's midfielder Michael Carrick has won 18 trophies in 12 years at United, including five Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2008

Manchester United's midfielder Michael Carrick has won 18 trophies in 12 years at United, including five Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2008

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick confirmed on Monday he will bring an end to his illustrious career at the end of the current season at the age of 36.

Carrick has won 18 trophies in 12 years at United, including five Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2008.

However, he has featured in just four games this season having had a procedure to treat an irregular heart rhythm detected in a League Cup game against Burton Albion in September.

“There comes a time when, you like it or you don’t like it, your body tells you it’s time to top playing football and that’s pretty much where I’m at,” Carrick said on Monday.

“It’s fine, it’s something you’ve got to accept so that is where I’m at.”

Carrick is, though, expected to remain at United as part of Jose Mourinho’s coaching staff next season.

“It’s kind of been sorted,” added Carrick. “We’re still talking about it to be honest so there is nothing to totally confirm yet but it’s looking likely.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Ad Placeholder POS 3 id: ad_300x250_1
Ad Placeholder POS 4 id: ad_300x250_2

Ad Placeholder POS 5 id: ad_300x600_1
Ad Placeholder POS 8 id: ad_300x250_3

readers' choice

Andile Jali teases Pirates fans
Phakaaathi

Andile Jali teases Pirates fans

Mokwena earmarked for bigger role at PSL club
Phakaaathi

Mokwena earmarked for bigger role at PSL club

We gave Chiefs a run for their money – Barker
Phakaaathi

We gave Chiefs a run for their money – Barker

SuperSport United interested in Zimbabwean defender
Phakaaathi

SuperSport United interested in Zimbabwean defender

Billiat and Musona to miss Bafana clash?
Phakaaathi

Billiat and Musona to miss Bafana clash?

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs P City
Chippa Utd vs FS Stars
Chiefs vs AmaZulu
Arrows vs Pirates
Click to see full fixtures

results

Celtic 0-2 P City
Celtic 1-0 Ajax
P City 2-2 Arrows
P Stars 1-2 FS Stars
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 23 44
2 Orlando Pirates 23 39
3 Free State Stars 23 37
4 Maritzburg United 23 35
5 Kaizer Chiefs 24 35
6 Cape Town City 24 34
7 Baroka FC 23 31
8 Bidvest Wits 22 29
9 Bloem Celtic 22 29
10 Golden Arrows 23 27
11 Polokwane City 23 27
12 Chippa United 23 27
13 AmaZulu 23 27
14 SuperSport United 24 27
15 Ajax Cape Town 23 24
16 Platinum Stars 23 17
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.