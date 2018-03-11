 
Germany forward Werner commits future to RB Leipzig

AFP
Timo Werner was jeered on his return to hometown club Stuttgart

Germany international striker Timo Werner said Sunday he will remain with RB Leipzig next season, quashing rumours of a move away from last year’s Bundesliga runners-up.

“I have a contract until 2020 and I feel good at Leipzig,” Werner said after Sunday’s 0-0 draw against his former club Stuttgart.

“I will stay here next season whatever the case,” the 22-year-old added when asked if he would see out his contract with the club.

Werner has repeatedly found himself the subject of transfer speculation, with Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea all touted as potential suitors.

He was the leading German scorer with 21 goals in the Bundesliga last season, and has netted 10 times this term despite not scoring in his last seven matches.

Werner made his international debut against England last March and is expected to be a key player in Joachim Loew’s squad at the World Cup in Russia.

