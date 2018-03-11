 
menu
world soccer 11.3.2018 07:40 pm

Aguero sidelined for two weeks by knee injury

AFP
Sergio Aguero has scored 30 goals in 37 matches for City this season

Sergio Aguero has scored 30 goals in 37 matches for City this season

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will miss Monday’s Premier League trip to Stoke due to a knee injury.

However, the Argentine is hopeful of being sidelined for just two weeks, which should see him return in time for City’s next fixture at Everton on March 31.

“During yesterday’s training I had a discomfort on my left knee,” Aguero posted on his official Twitter account.

“The club’s doctors told me I’ll be back with the team in approximately two weeks. Now it’s time for a full recovery!”

Aguero is also a doubt for Argentina’s World Cup warm-up friendlies against Italy and Spain on March 23 and 27 respectively.

The 29-year-old’s next goal for City will be his 200th for the club having netted 30 times already this season.

Pep Guardiola’s men seem destined to land the Premier League title as they hold a 13-point lead and have a game in hand over closest challengers Manchester United.

However, Aguero will have a big part to play if City are to land a first ever Champions League after easing into the quarter-finals for just the second time in the club’s history with a 5-2 aggregate win over Basel in the last 16.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Ad Placeholder POS 3 id: ad_300x250_1
Ad Placeholder POS 4 id: ad_300x250_2

Ad Placeholder POS 5 id: ad_300x600_1
Ad Placeholder POS 8 id: ad_300x250_3

readers' choice

Live report: Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FC
Phakaaathi

Live report: Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FC

Mokwena earmarked for bigger role at PSL club
Phakaaathi

Mokwena earmarked for bigger role at PSL club

Former Baroka FC captain joins Spurs
Phakaaathi

Former Baroka FC captain joins Spurs

Komphela lookalike fears for his life
Phakaaathi

Komphela lookalike fears for his life

Amakhosi see off Stellenbosch to stay on track for Nedbank Cup glory
Phakaaathi

Amakhosi see off Stellenbosch to stay on track for Nedbank Cup glory

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs P City
Chippa Utd vs FS Stars
Chiefs vs AmaZulu
Arrows vs Pirates
Click to see full fixtures

results

Celtic 0-2 P City
Celtic 1-0 Ajax
P City 2-2 Arrows
P Stars 1-2 FS Stars
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 23 44
2 Orlando Pirates 23 39
3 Free State Stars 23 37
4 Maritzburg United 23 35
5 Kaizer Chiefs 24 35
6 Cape Town City 24 34
7 Baroka FC 23 31
8 Bidvest Wits 22 29
9 Bloem Celtic 22 29
10 Golden Arrows 23 27
11 Polokwane City 23 27
12 Chippa United 23 27
13 AmaZulu 23 27
14 SuperSport United 24 27
15 Ajax Cape Town 23 24
16 Platinum Stars 23 17
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.