 
menu
world soccer 10.3.2018 02:40 pm

Papa Messi misses Barca match for birth of third son

AFP
Lionel Messi has pulled out Barcelona's match at Malaga with reports saying his wife Antonella Roccuzzo is about to give birth to their third son

Lionel Messi has pulled out Barcelona's match at Malaga with reports saying his wife Antonella Roccuzzo is about to give birth to their third son

Lionel Messi announced that he and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo had become parents for a third time on Saturday.

“Welcome Ciro!!! Thank God, everything went perfectly. He and his mummy are doing very well. We are super happy!!!” wrote Messi on his Instagram account, accompanying the post with a photo of the baby’s hand.

Ciro is a brother to five-year-old Thiago and Mateo, who is two.

Messi had pulled out of Barcelona’s squad for Saturday’s La Liga match at Malaga to be present for the birth.

The club tweeted: “Change to the squad. Messi is out for personal reasons and Yerry Mina takes his place.”

The Argentinian couple, both 30, first met in their home town, Rosario, in 1996 and started going out a decade later. They were married last year in Rosario.

Barcelona, who face Chelsea in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, have an eight-point lead over Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Ad Placeholder POS 3 id: ad_300x250_1
Ad Placeholder POS 4 id: ad_300x250_2

Ad Placeholder POS 5 id: ad_300x600_1
Ad Placeholder POS 8 id: ad_300x250_3

readers' choice

Mokwena earmarked for bigger role at PSL club
Phakaaathi

Mokwena earmarked for bigger role at PSL club

WATCH: Pirates’ Morrison fights WWE wrestler
Phakaaathi

WATCH: Pirates’ Morrison fights WWE wrestler

Pirates striker recovering after surgery
Phakaaathi

Pirates striker recovering after surgery

Ubuntu dump AmaZulu out of Nedbank Cup
Phakaaathi

Ubuntu dump AmaZulu out of Nedbank Cup

Billiat and Musona to miss Bafana clash?
Phakaaathi

Billiat and Musona to miss Bafana clash?

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs P City
Chippa Utd vs FS Stars
Chiefs vs AmaZulu
Arrows vs Pirates
Click to see full fixtures

results

Celtic 0-2 P City
Celtic 1-0 Ajax
P City 2-2 Arrows
P Stars 1-2 FS Stars
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 23 44
2 Orlando Pirates 23 39
3 Free State Stars 23 37
4 Maritzburg United 23 35
5 Kaizer Chiefs 24 35
6 Cape Town City 24 34
7 Baroka FC 23 31
8 Bidvest Wits 22 29
9 Bloem Celtic 22 29
10 Golden Arrows 23 27
11 Polokwane City 23 27
12 Chippa United 23 27
13 AmaZulu 23 27
14 SuperSport United 24 27
15 Ajax Cape Town 23 24
16 Platinum Stars 23 17
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.