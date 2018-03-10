 
world soccer 10.3.2018 12:40 am

Astori honoured as former club Roma beat Torino

AFP
'Ciao Davide' - Fiorentina captain Davide Astori is honoured in Rome, just five days after his death shocked Italy

Roma defeated Torino 3-0 on Friday in the first game in Italy’s Serie A since the death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, who passed away last week at the age of 31.

Kostas Manolas, Daniele De Rossi and Lorenzo Pellegrini scored as Roma secured a fifth win in six league outings on a night when those at the Stadio Olimpico paid tribute to Astori, a former Roma player.

Fans in the Italian capital held up banners reading “Ciao Davide” and “It was great to have you with us”, while players from both sides linked arms during an emotional tribute before kick-off.

Roma goalkeeper Alisson made excellent first-half saves from Torino’s Iago Falque and Afriyie Acquah, and the hosts made the breakthrough on 56 minutes when Greece international Manolas powered in a header from Alessandro Florenzi’s cross.

Manolas gestured towards the sky in honour of Astori, who spent the 2014-15 season at Roma, before De Rossi doubled the lead on 73 minutes with his first club goal since May.

The 34-year-old Italy veteran was one of thousands of mourners who gave Astori, a defender who played 14 times for his country, an emotional sendoff at his funeral in Florence on Thursday.

Pellegrini added a third in stoppage time with a thumping drive as third-placed Roma pulled four points clear of city rivals Lazio, turning their focus now to next week’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Shakhtar Donetsk.

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs P City
Chippa Utd vs FS Stars
Chiefs vs AmaZulu
Arrows vs Pirates
Click to see full fixtures

results

Celtic 0-2 P City
Celtic 1-0 Ajax
P City 2-2 Arrows
P Stars 1-2 FS Stars
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 23 44
2 Orlando Pirates 23 39
3 Free State Stars 23 37
4 Maritzburg United 23 35
5 Kaizer Chiefs 24 35
6 Cape Town City 24 34
7 Baroka FC 23 31
8 Bidvest Wits 22 29
9 Bloem Celtic 22 29
10 Golden Arrows 23 27
11 Polokwane City 23 27
12 Chippa United 23 27
13 AmaZulu 23 27
14 SuperSport United 24 27
15 Ajax Cape Town 23 24
16 Platinum Stars 23 17
Click to see full log table

