 
menu
world soccer 9.3.2018 08:40 pm

Valverde dismisses talk of Neymar returning to Barca

AFP
Spanish sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo claims Neymar, recovering from surgery on a broken foot in Brazil, has made contact with Barca to ask how he can engineer a return

Spanish sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo claims Neymar, recovering from surgery on a broken foot in Brazil, has made contact with Barca to ask how he can engineer a return

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has dismissed reports suggesting Neymar could leave Paris Saint-Germain and return to the Catalan giant as “fantasy”.

In the same week that PSG crashed out of the Champions League, and only seven months after he joined the club for a world record 222million euros ($264 million), Neymar´s future has grown uncertain.

Spanish sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo claims the Brazilian, recovering from surgery on a broken foot in Brazil, has made contact with Barca to ask how he can engineer a return.

The article adds Neymar has explained he made a mistake in leaving the club, was wrong to want independence from Lionel Messi and has been disappointed by the standard of opposition in Ligue 1.

Asked about the reports on Friday, Valverde said: “It seems to me a fantasy and we do not know where it came from or where it will end.

“It is a fantasy and we are not going to speak about rumours when we know it would not end here.”

Barca, however, is not the only club Neymar is reportedly targeting as a potential way out of PSG.

Madrid-based newspaper AS reports Neymar´s father has met with Real Madrid, who are ready to pay 400million euros to sign the striker.

Real coach Zinedine Zidane said on Friday: “Neymar could play in all the clubs because he is very good, like many players.

“I´m not going to talk about a player that is not mine. On the 400 million, they paid 220 million and when they bought me they paid 72.

“It seemed crazy to me and 10 years later they are paying 220 million. It may well be that in the next 10 years someone will pay 400m, or sooner, I do not know.”

Mundo Deportivo concedes Neymar´s courting of Barcelona may even be a tactic to justify a move to Real, given the Catalan club are likely to reject any chance to re-sign the 26-year-old.

Barcelona are still embroiled in a financial dispute over a bonus due to Neymar last summer, which the club cancelled when they believe it became clear he was moving to PSG.

Neymar missed PSG’s last 16 loss to Real on Tuesday after undergoing surgery on a broken foot in Brazil last week.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Ad Placeholder POS 3 id: ad_300x250_1
Ad Placeholder POS 4 id: ad_300x250_2

Ad Placeholder POS 5 id: ad_300x600_1
Ad Placeholder POS 8 id: ad_300x250_3

readers' choice

Mokwena earmarked for bigger role at PSL club
Phakaaathi

Mokwena earmarked for bigger role at PSL club

Billiat and Musona to miss Bafana clash?
Phakaaathi

Billiat and Musona to miss Bafana clash?

Komphela lookalike fears for his life
Phakaaathi

Komphela lookalike fears for his life

Chiefs start preparing for life after Komphela
Phakaaathi

Chiefs start preparing for life after Komphela

Former Baroka FC captain joins Spurs
Phakaaathi

Former Baroka FC captain joins Spurs

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs P City
Chippa Utd vs FS Stars
Chiefs vs AmaZulu
Arrows vs Pirates
Click to see full fixtures

results

Celtic 0-2 P City
Celtic 1-0 Ajax
P City 2-2 Arrows
P Stars 1-2 FS Stars
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 23 44
2 Orlando Pirates 23 39
3 Free State Stars 23 37
4 Maritzburg United 23 35
5 Kaizer Chiefs 24 35
6 Cape Town City 24 34
7 Baroka FC 23 31
8 Bidvest Wits 22 29
9 Bloem Celtic 22 29
10 Golden Arrows 23 27
11 Polokwane City 23 27
12 Chippa United 23 27
13 AmaZulu 23 27
14 SuperSport United 24 27
15 Ajax Cape Town 23 24
16 Platinum Stars 23 17
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.