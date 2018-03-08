PAOK fans hold protest rally against points deduction

On Friday the court has said it will announce its decision on the appeal by PAOK, who were docked three points over last month’s clash with Olympiakos which was postponed when visiting coach Oscar Garcia was hit by an object thrown from the stands.

The February 25 match was awarded 3-0 in favour of Olympiakos while PAOK were fined 30,000 euros and must play their next two home matches behind closed doors, including one against league leaders and title rivals AEK Athens.

PAOK have asked for the match to be played and for Garcia and Olympiakos to be punished for “faking” his injury.

“Olympiakos acted in the incident. They must be penalised,” former PAOK player Koulis Apostolidis was quoted as saying at the rally by the Athens News Agency.

“The referee changed everything. It is a huge injustice. PAOK have the best team. We are optimistic that we will win the appeal.”

Another former PAOK player Christos Terzanidis added: “We are here to protest the injustice to PAOK, not only this year, but also in the past. They don’t want PAOK to taste a championship. I don’t believe in justice as the judges have been appointed by Olympiakos.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.