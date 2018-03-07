France rout Germany in SheBelieves Cup

Amandine Henry, the French captain, had put her side ahead on 10 minutes, unleashing an unstoppable shot from 20 yards after being teed up by Eugenie Le Sommer.

But disaster struck on 43 minutes when France defender Aissatou Tounkara was stretchered off the field with what looked like a serious leg injury following a clash with Germany’s Dzsenifer Marozsan.

France recovered from that setback to double their lead on 55 minutes when Lyon striker Le Sommer expertly headed in Gaetane Thiney’s cross from close range.

And on 67 minutes, the lively Le Sommer turned provider, breaking down the right flank before crossing for Valerie Gauvin to side foot home to complete a comprehensive triumph.

The win completed a campaign of mixed fortunes for France in the four-nation tournament.

The French had been beaten 4-1 by England in their opening game before holding the United States to a 1-1 draw in their second match on Sunday.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.