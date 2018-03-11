 
world soccer 11.3.2018 07:40 am

Football: PAOK gets back 3 points docked for violence

AFP
Toilet roll stops play: Olympiakos' Spanish coach Oscar Garcia reacts after being hit in the face by a toilet roll thrown by a PAOK fan prior to the Greek Super League match in Thessaloniki on Sunday. The match was postponed

The Greek football federation’s appeals committee decided early Sunday to return three points docked from PAOK last week over the February 25 match with Olympiakos, when visiting coach Oscar Garcia was hit by an object thrown from the stands.

The committee also erased its decision to have PAOK play their next two home matches behind closed doors. As a result Sunday’s decisive Super League contest against leaders AEK Athens will take place in front of spectators.

However, the committee maintained with its decision to award last month’s match — which was postponed after the incident — to Olympiakos 3-0 and to keep the 30,000 euros fine for PAOK.

In its earlier appeal, PAOK had claimed that Spaniard Garcia faked his injury, despite the coach spending the night in hospital and being diagnosed by a neurologist with sensitivity to the left temporal joint, dizziness, neck pain and nausea.

PAOK now move into second place in the standings with 52 points, just two behind AEK while Olympiakos fall to third place with 50 points.

Olympiakos were also docked three points for fan violence during a 2-1 home loss to AEK last month.

“The decision is reminiscent of other times when court decisions are taken at night. A country sold by the unscrupulous rulers in interests of dubious origin,” had been the angry reaction of Olympiakos communications director Konstantinos Karapapas.

The club’s appeal is scheduled to be decided on Tuesday.

