Snow covered the pitch at Allianz Stadium with the referee and team officials deciding to call off the game.

“It’s possible to play in these conditions, but would not be a spectacle worthy of the top flight. There is also the issue of potential harm to the players,” said Juventus director Beppe Marotta.

Six-time defending champions Juventus are a point behind leaders Napoli who play Cagliari in Sardinia on Monday.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.