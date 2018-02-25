 
world soccer 25.2.2018 07:40 pm

Guardiola risks wrath of FA by wearing Catalonia political symbol

AFP
Pep Guardiola has been charged for wearing a yellow ribbon in earlier Manchester City games

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola defied English football authorities on Sunday, arriving at Wembley for the League Cup final against Arsenal wearing a yellow ribbon in support of jailed Catalan independence leaders.

The Football Association on Friday charged Guardiola, saying the symbol sported by the former Barcelona boss on his jacket broke its rules.

“Pep Guardiola has been charged for wearing a political message, specifically a yellow ribbon, in breach of the FA’s kit and advertising regulations,” the FA statement said.

“He has until 6:00 pm (1800 GMT) on Monday 5 March 2018 to respond to the charge.”

Following events last year surrounding Catalonia’s bid to break away from Spain, which included a referendum and a proclamation of independence, both deemed illegal, the authorities jailed several leaders of the movement.

The City manager, who was born in Catalonia, has previously explained his reasons for wearing the ribbon.

Referring to the first two independence leaders to be jailed, he said in December: “I do that because in Spain two specific people who defend something like the vote, something the people in command do not agree (with), are in prison. It’s unfair.

“To make a rebellion on something like that, you have to be something tough to be in prison. And they are still there. So, while they are not out, always here (points to ribbon) will be shared with me.

“Because, OK, they can suspend me for doing that, but the other people are in jail. If they want to suspend me — UEFA, Premier League, FIFA — it’s OK.”

The City boss explained his stance in response to comments from Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, who questioned whether the ribbon was within the rules and claimed he would not be allowed to do a similar thing.

fixtures

Baroka vs CT City
Ajax CT vs SuperSport Utd
AmaZulu vs Sundowns
Wits vs Baroka
Click to see full fixtures

results

Arrows 1-0 Ajax CT
Chippa Utd 2-4 Pirates
Chiefs 0-0 Celtic
FS Stars 0-0 AmaZulu
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 22 40
2 Orlando Pirates 22 36
3 Kaizer Chiefs 22 35
4 Maritzburg United 22 34
5 Free State Stars 22 34
6 Cape Town City 22 31
7 Baroka FC 22 28
8 Bidvest Wits 22 28
9 Chippa United 21 27
10 AmaZulu 22 27
11 Golden Arrows 22 26
12 SuperSport United 22 26
13 Bloem Celtic 21 26
14 Polokwane City 21 23
15 Ajax Cape Town 22 21
16 Platinum Stars 22 17
Click to see full log table

poll

