Infantino insists Russia ready to host World Cup

Russia will host the World Cup from June 14 to July 15 across 11 cities.

“Russia is 99 percent ready to host the World Cup, they are putting the last finishing touches and everyone who is going to Russia will have a fantastic time,” Infantino said at a press briefing in Lagos after a FIFA summit.

“Arrangements are all in place to make it a great experience.”

The FIFA boss said the focus of the summit in Lagos was to improve age-grade competitions, while he also praised hosts Nigeria for their success in such tournaments.

Nigeria have won the under-17 World Cup a record five times, beginning with the inaugural edition in 1985 in China.

On Monday, Infantino was honoured with a special award by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

