 
menu
world soccer 20.2.2018 11:40 pm

Infantino insists Russia ready to host World Cup

AFP
FIFA president Infantino played down fears that Russia wasn't ready to host the World Cup

FIFA president Infantino played down fears that Russia wasn't ready to host the World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino insisted on Tuesday that Russia is ready to host the World Cup later this year, despite reports that several stadiums have failed to meet completion deadlines.

Russia will host the World Cup from June 14 to July 15 across 11 cities.

“Russia is 99 percent ready to host the World Cup, they are putting the last finishing touches and everyone who is going to Russia will have a fantastic time,” Infantino said at a press briefing in Lagos after a FIFA summit.

“Arrangements are all in place to make it a great experience.”

The FIFA boss said the focus of the summit in Lagos was to improve age-grade competitions, while he also praised hosts Nigeria for their success in such tournaments.

Nigeria have won the under-17 World Cup a record five times, beginning with the inaugural edition in 1985 in China.

On Monday, Infantino was honoured with a special award by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Twitter reacts to Micho’s message to Rhulani and Benson
Phakaaathi

Twitter reacts to Micho’s message to Rhulani and Benson

Former Chiefs striker explains why he bought a club
Phakaaathi

Former Chiefs striker explains why he bought a club

Tendai Ndoro’s twin joins Zimbabwean club
Phakaaathi

Tendai Ndoro’s twin joins Zimbabwean club

WATCH: Bafana midfielder scores for English team
Phakaaathi

WATCH: Bafana midfielder scores for English team

Ayanda Patosi wants out at City?
Phakaaathi

Ayanda Patosi wants out at City?

fixtures

Sundowns vs FS Stars
Maritzburg Utd vs P Stars
Baroka vs P City
Sundowns vs SuperSport Utd
Click to see full fixtures

results

P Stars 0-0 SuperSport Utd
Chiefs 1-0 CT City
Arrows 1-2 Wits
Baroka 0-0 Chippa
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 20 38
2 Kaizer Chiefs 21 34
3 Orlando Pirates 21 33
4 Free State Stars 20 32
5 Maritzburg United 21 31
6 Cape Town City 21 31
7 Chippa United 21 27
8 Baroka FC 21 27
9 AmaZulu 21 26
10 SuperSport United 21 25
11 Bidvest Wits 21 25
12 Bloem Celtic 20 25
13 Golden Arrows 21 23
14 Polokwane City 20 22
15 Ajax Cape Town 21 21
16 Platinum Stars 21 17
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.