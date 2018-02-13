Higuain, Kane spearhead Juventus v Tottenham clash

Massimiliano Allegri returned to a 4-2-3-1 formation in the absence of Blaise Matuidi with Douglas Costa between winger Federico Bernardeschi on the right and Mario Mandzukic on the left.

Sami Khedira and Miralem Pjanic start in midfield in front of a defence made up of Mattia De Sciglio, Medhi Benatia, Giorgio Chiellini and Alex Sandro.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino made two changes to his side that started the Premier League win over Arsenal on Saturday.

Argentine attacking midfielder Erik Lamela replaces South Korean Son Heung-min, with Ivorian right-back Serge Aurier starting in place of Kieran Trippier.

Kane, who has scored six goals in six Champions League games this season, will be backed up by fellow England international Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Lamela.

Juventus have conceded just one goal in 16 games and are bidding to reach their third final in four years.

This is the first-ever competitive match between the two sides with Juventus unbeaten in 22 home Champions League fixtures, winning 14 of them.

The second leg will be at Wembley Stadium on March 7.

Teams

Juventus: Gianluigi Buffon; Mattia De Sciglio, Medhi Benatia, Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic; Federico Bernardeschi, Douglas Costa, Mario Mandzukic; Gonzalo Higuain

Substitutes: Wojciech Szczesny, Claudio Marchisio, Kwadwo Asamoah, Daniele Rugani, Stefano Sturaro, Rodrigo Bentancur, Simone Muratore

Coach: Massimiliano Allegri (ITA)

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Jan Vertonghen, Ben Davies; Eric Dier, Moussa Dembele, Christian Eriksen; Dele Alli, Erik Lamela; Harry Kane

Substitutes: Paulo Gazzaniga, Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose, Son Heung-Min, Victor Wanyama, Moussa Sissoko, Lucas Moura

Coach: Mauricio Pochettino (ARG)

Referee: Felix Brych (GER)

