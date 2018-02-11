 
menu
world soccer 11.2.2018 09:40 pm

Porto warm up for Liverpool by thrashing Chaves

AFP
Soares (L) celebrates a goal as Porto lead the Portuguese league by two points with a game in hand

Soares (L) celebrates a goal as Porto lead the Portuguese league by two points with a game in hand

Brazilian Tiquinho Soares scored twice as Porto warmed up for Wednesday’s Champions League tie against Liverpool with a 4-0 thumping of Chaves on Sunday to retake top spot in Portugal from Benfica.

Sergio Conceicao’s side had beaten Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of the Portuguese Cup semi-finals in midweek, when Soares scored the winner.

Former Nantes coach Conceicao named a strong side for the trip to Chaves and was rewarded as two first-half strikes from Soares ensured Porto had to waste little energy ahead of the last-16, first leg clash with Liverpool.

“We played a game well above average and I’m happy with the performance of all the players,” said ex-Portugal winger Conceicao.

“We must continue towards our goal, which is the league. We give priority to the league and that is our main aim.”

Soares made the most of a rare league start with Vincent Aboubakar rested, with his second goal a magnificent first-time volley.

Moussa Marega grabbed his 16th league goal of the season after half-time to wrap up the points, although the Malian international is still searching for his first Champions League goal.

Sergio Oliveira completed the scoring late on, as Porto moved two points clear of Benfica with a game in hand.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Morrison brace sinks Ajax
Phakaaathi

Morrison brace sinks Ajax

Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows – our predictions
Phakaaathi

Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows – our predictions

Live report: Orlando Pirates vs Ajax Cape Town
Phakaaathi

Live report: Orlando Pirates vs Ajax Cape Town

It wasn’t my gun that was used to kill Senzo Meyiwa – Chicco Twala
Phakaaathi

It wasn’t my gun that was used to kill Senzo Meyiwa – Chicco Twala

Former Chiefs strikers training with Black Leopards
Phakaaathi

Former Chiefs strikers training with Black Leopards

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs AmaZulu
Baroka FC vs Chippa Utd
Arrows vs Wits
Chiefs vs CT City
Click to see full fixtures

results

Chippa 3-3 Plat Stars
Polokwane 1-0 Ajax
Pirates 2-1 Maritzburg
AmaZulu 2-1 Arrows
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 20 38
2 Orlando Pirates 21 33
3 Free State Stars 20 32
4 Kaizer Chiefs 20 31
5 Cape Town City 20 31
6 Maritzburg United 20 28
7 Chippa United 20 26
8 AmaZulu 20 26
9 Baroka FC 20 26
10 Bloem Celtic 20 25
11 SuperSport United 20 24
12 Golden Arrows 20 23
13 Polokwane City 20 22
14 Bidvest Wits 20 22
15 Ajax Cape Town 21 21
16 Platinum Stars 20 16
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.