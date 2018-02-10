 
menu
world soccer 10.2.2018 09:40 pm

Mahrez makes Leicester return at Manchester City

AFP
Leicester City's midfielder Riyad Mahrez runs on the field during the English Premier League football match against Manchester City February 10, 2018

Leicester City's midfielder Riyad Mahrez runs on the field during the English Premier League football match against Manchester City February 10, 2018

Riyad Mahrez finally got his wish of an outing at Manchester City’s Etihad stadium, but only as a second-half substitute for Leicester a day after ending his standoff with the Foxes by returning to training.

Mahrez, 26, had missed Leicester’s last two Premier League matches after not reporting for training for nine days in protest at Leicester’s refusal to accept a bid from runaway leaders City before the January 31 transfer deadline.

Despite juggling a raft of injuries to attack-minded players, Kevin de Bruyne showed why City decided against matching Leicester’s reported £80 million fee ($111 million) for Mahrez with a hat-trick of assists for Raheem Sterling and a quickfire Sergio Aguero double to put City 3-1 up before Mahrez made his return.

The Algerian was given a warm reception by both sets of fans as he replaced Ben Chilwell just after the hour mark with City still rumoured to be interested in sealing his signature come the end of the season.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

It wasn’t my gun that was used to kill Senzo Meyiwa – Chicco Twala
Phakaaathi

It wasn’t my gun that was used to kill Senzo Meyiwa – Chicco Twala

Former Chiefs strikers training with Black Leopards
Phakaaathi

Former Chiefs strikers training with Black Leopards

Orlando Pirates vs Ajax Cape Town – our predictions
Phakaaathi

Orlando Pirates vs Ajax Cape Town – our predictions

Baroka CEO confirms Thobejane’s suspension
Phakaaathi

Baroka CEO confirms Thobejane’s suspension

Sundowns edge Stars in Nedbank Cup
Phakaaathi

Sundowns edge Stars in Nedbank Cup

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs AmaZulu
Baroka FC vs Chippa Utd
Arrows vs Wits
Chiefs vs CT City
Click to see full fixtures

results

Chippa 3-3 Plat Stars
Polokwane 1-0 Ajax
Pirates 2-1 Maritzburg
AmaZulu 2-1 Arrows
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 20 38
2 Orlando Pirates 21 33
3 Free State Stars 20 32
4 Kaizer Chiefs 20 31
5 Cape Town City 20 31
6 Maritzburg United 20 28
7 Chippa United 20 26
8 AmaZulu 20 26
9 Baroka FC 20 26
10 Bloem Celtic 20 25
11 SuperSport United 20 24
12 Golden Arrows 20 23
13 Polokwane City 20 22
14 Bidvest Wits 20 22
15 Ajax Cape Town 21 21
16 Platinum Stars 20 16
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.