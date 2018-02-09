 
menu
world soccer 9.2.2018 07:40 pm

New Ghoulam injury blow for Napoli

AFP
Injury cursed: Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam has suffered a fractured kneecap

Injury cursed: Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam has suffered a fractured kneecap

Algerian international defender Faouzi Ghoulam has suffered another injury setback ahead of his anticipated return for Serie A leaders Napoli, fracturing his kneecap in training on Friday, the Italian club said.

Napoli, who host Lazio in Serie A on Saturday, said in a statement that Ghoulam “injured his right knee during the team’s training session” on Friday, and a fractured patella was suspected.

“Ghoulam will be visited today by Professor Mariani at Villa Stuart (Sport Clinic in Rome),” the statement added.

It is the second injury for the 27-year-old this season after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament rupture playing in the Champions League group-stage against Manchester City last November.

The France-born player was operated on by Professor Pier Paolo Mariani in November and was out of action for two months, only rejoining to team training just over a week ago.

It had been hoped that Ghoulam would make his eagerly-anticipated return when Napoli host Lazio on Saturday night.

Napoli are just one point ahead of Juventus with the six-time defending champions, who travel to Fiorentina on Friday night, looking to pull ahead.

Despite his injury Ghoulam recently signed a contract extension with Napoli.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

It wasn’t my gun that was used to kill Senzo Meyiwa – Chicco Twala
Phakaaathi

It wasn’t my gun that was used to kill Senzo Meyiwa – Chicco Twala

Chiefs fan pledges to raise funds for Komphela’s pay-out
Phakaaathi

Chiefs fan pledges to raise funds for Komphela’s pay-out

Cape Town City, Daine Klate in twar
Phakaaathi

Cape Town City, Daine Klate in twar

Former Chiefs player buys soccer club
Phakaaathi

Former Chiefs player buys soccer club

Komphela vows he would die for Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Komphela vows he would die for Chiefs

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs AmaZulu
Baroka FC vs Chippa Utd
Arrows vs Wits
Chiefs vs CT City
Click to see full fixtures

results

Chippa 3-3 Plat Stars
Polokwane 1-0 Ajax
Pirates 2-1 Maritzburg
AmaZulu 2-1 Arrows
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 20 38
2 Orlando Pirates 21 33
3 Free State Stars 20 32
4 Kaizer Chiefs 20 31
5 Cape Town City 20 31
6 Maritzburg United 20 28
7 Chippa United 20 26
8 AmaZulu 20 26
9 Baroka FC 20 26
10 Bloem Celtic 20 25
11 SuperSport United 20 24
12 Golden Arrows 20 23
13 Polokwane City 20 22
14 Bidvest Wits 20 22
15 Ajax Cape Town 21 21
16 Platinum Stars 20 16
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.