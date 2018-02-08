Six in running for Italy coaching job – Costacurta

Former AC Milan defender Costacurta has been given the task of finding a successor to Gian Piero Ventura who was sacked after Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Former Italy midfielder Luigi Di Biagio has been appointed interim coach but is seen as an outsider among a star-studded line-up of coaches linked with the job including Zenit St Petersburg’s Roberto Mancini, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, former Leicester coach Claudio Ranieri, now in charge of French club Nantes, and Carlo Ancelotti, who is available after being sacked by Bayern Munich.

“Mancini isn’t the only one, but I can’t speak about those who are under contract at the moment,” said Costacurta.

“The choice of Di Biagio was automatic, he’s the best we could have at this point in time. He’s an excellent coach, his motivation thrilled me.

“He could even guide our movement from September when Italy’s journey will start again.

“There are six or seven names to choose from for the next coach.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.