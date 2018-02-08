 
menu
world soccer 8.2.2018 08:40 pm

Six in running for Italy coaching job – Costacurta

AFP
Former AC Milan defender Alessandro Costacurta seen in 2007) has been given the task of finding a successor coach to Gian Piero Ventura who was sacked after Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup

Former AC Milan defender Alessandro Costacurta seen in 2007) has been given the task of finding a successor coach to Gian Piero Ventura who was sacked after Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup

Italian football federation sub-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta said Thursday there were “six or seven names” in the hat for the Italy coaching job.

Former AC Milan defender Costacurta has been given the task of finding a successor to Gian Piero Ventura who was sacked after Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Former Italy midfielder Luigi Di Biagio has been appointed interim coach but is seen as an outsider among a star-studded line-up of coaches linked with the job including Zenit St Petersburg’s Roberto Mancini, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, former Leicester coach Claudio Ranieri, now in charge of French club Nantes, and Carlo Ancelotti, who is available after being sacked by Bayern Munich.

“Mancini isn’t the only one, but I can’t speak about those who are under contract at the moment,” said Costacurta.

“The choice of Di Biagio was automatic, he’s the best we could have at this point in time. He’s an excellent coach, his motivation thrilled me.

“He could even guide our movement from September when Italy’s journey will start again.

“There are six or seven names to choose from for the next coach.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Former Chiefs player buys soccer club
Phakaaathi

Former Chiefs player buys soccer club

Wits winger confirms Chiefs move
Phakaaathi

Wits winger confirms Chiefs move

Pirates set to release unhappy players
Phakaaathi

Pirates set to release unhappy players

Chiefs coy on Khuzwayo’s future
Phakaaathi

Chiefs coy on Khuzwayo’s future

It wasn’t my gun that was used to kill Senzo Meyiwa – Chicco Twala
Phakaaathi

It wasn’t my gun that was used to kill Senzo Meyiwa – Chicco Twala

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs AmaZulu
Baroka FC vs Chippa Utd
Arrows vs Wits
Chiefs vs CT City
Click to see full fixtures

results

Chippa 3-3 Plat Stars
Polokwane 1-0 Ajax
Pirates 2-1 Maritzburg
AmaZulu 2-1 Arrows
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 20 38
2 Orlando Pirates 21 33
3 Free State Stars 20 32
4 Kaizer Chiefs 20 31
5 Cape Town City 20 31
6 Maritzburg United 20 28
7 Chippa United 20 26
8 AmaZulu 20 26
9 Baroka FC 20 26
10 Bloem Celtic 20 25
11 SuperSport United 20 24
12 Golden Arrows 20 23
13 Polokwane City 20 22
14 Bidvest Wits 20 22
15 Ajax Cape Town 21 21
16 Platinum Stars 20 16
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.