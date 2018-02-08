 
menu
world soccer 8.2.2018 08:40 pm

Iranian FA take plea to FIFA chief Infantino

AFP
Iran's Esteghlal Khouzestan midfielder Aliasghar Ashouri (L) tackes Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal midfielder Salman Al-Faraj during a football game May 30, 2017, a matchup that has been affected by political tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran

Iran's Esteghlal Khouzestan midfielder Aliasghar Ashouri (L) tackes Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal midfielder Salman Al-Faraj during a football game May 30, 2017, a matchup that has been affected by political tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran

The president of the Iranian FA has reportedly flown to meet with FIFA president Gianni Infantino to urge him to intervene in a politically-charged Asian Champions League game.

Tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran have affected the forthcoming match between Tehran-based Esteghlal and Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

The teams are due to meet in the group stages, which start next week, but Iran and Saudi Arabia have had no diplomatic relations since an attack on the Saudi embassy in Tehran in 2016.

Saudi Arabia has not wanted its teams to play in Iran. Tehran, on the other hand, has opposed playing games in neutral venues.

In the face of political pressure from both sides, the Asian Football Confederation have seemingly wavered, their positon complicated by more recent tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on one side and Qatar.

Esteghlal, led by German coach Winfried Schaefer, opted to host their game in Qatar on February 20 with Al-Hilal choosing Kuwait as hosts on April 16.

However, the Iranian team’s choice has been vetoed by Asian football’s governing body AFC, who insist the match be moved from Qatar to Oman with no opportunity to find an alternative venue.

AFP’s German subsidiary SID report that Iranian FA boss Mehdi Taj intends to put the matter to Infantino personally in the hope FIFA will intervene.

The Iranian FA could not be reached for comment.

Esteghlal, who also face Al Rayyan of Qatar and Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates in Group D, boosted their squad with the signing of Senegal striker Mame Baba Thiam, it was announced on Thursday.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Former Chiefs player buys soccer club
Phakaaathi

Former Chiefs player buys soccer club

Wits winger confirms Chiefs move
Phakaaathi

Wits winger confirms Chiefs move

Pirates set to release unhappy players
Phakaaathi

Pirates set to release unhappy players

Chiefs coy on Khuzwayo’s future
Phakaaathi

Chiefs coy on Khuzwayo’s future

It wasn’t my gun that was used to kill Senzo Meyiwa – Chicco Twala
Phakaaathi

It wasn’t my gun that was used to kill Senzo Meyiwa – Chicco Twala

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs AmaZulu
Baroka FC vs Chippa Utd
Arrows vs Wits
Chiefs vs CT City
Click to see full fixtures

results

Chippa 3-3 Plat Stars
Polokwane 1-0 Ajax
Pirates 2-1 Maritzburg
AmaZulu 2-1 Arrows
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 20 38
2 Orlando Pirates 21 33
3 Free State Stars 20 32
4 Kaizer Chiefs 20 31
5 Cape Town City 20 31
6 Maritzburg United 20 28
7 Chippa United 20 26
8 AmaZulu 20 26
9 Baroka FC 20 26
10 Bloem Celtic 20 25
11 SuperSport United 20 24
12 Golden Arrows 20 23
13 Polokwane City 20 22
14 Bidvest Wits 20 22
15 Ajax Cape Town 21 21
16 Platinum Stars 20 16
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.