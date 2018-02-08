 
Chelsea paying for Champions League gain – Hazard

AFP
Eden Hazard says Chelsea's problems are part of what makes the Premier League so attractive

Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard believes the English champions’ defence of their title was always going to be compromised by a return to Champions League football this season.

Despite the Belgian’s 13th goal of the season, Chelsea crumbled to a 4-1 defeat at Watford on Monday night to remain fourth in the Premier League, 19 points adrift of runaway leaders Manchester City.

“I think the Premier League is difficult. It is hard to win every year,” Hazard told ESPN FC.

“Last year we didn’t have the Champions League. This year we have less time to be ready for the games. Every week there are three games.”

Despite speculation intensifying over his future, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte dismissed suggestions of tiredness for his side’s struggles as an excuse.

“The winner finds a solution, the loser finds excuses. In my life I like to be a winner and I am a winner,” said the Italian.

However, with his job on the line, Chelsea face a season defining few weeks after West Brom’s visit to Stamford Bridge on Monday.

A home tie against Hull City in the FA Cup fifth round is followed by the visit of Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on February 20, before trips to both Manchester United and City in the league and then the return Champions League leg at the Camp Nou on March 14.

Conte has repeatedly voiced his displeasure at the club’s recruitment strategy following the departure of key players in Chelsea’s title-winning campaign such as Diego Costa and Nemanja Vidic.

Tiemoue Bakayoko’s Chelsea career has failed to sparkle despite a big-money move from Monaco

Tiemoue Bakayoko’s poor first season in England following a big money move from Monaco continued as he was sent-off after just half an hour at Watford, whilst club record signing Alvaro Morata has struggled to fill Costa’s shoes due to a mixture of inconsistent form and injury.

However, with no side having retained the Premier League since 2009, Hazard believes it is the unpredictability of England’s top flight that makes it so attractive to players and fans around the world.

“We changed a couple of things, we lost players, we brought some new ones and every year is different,” he added.

“That’s why we love football, if there is only one team that wins it would be boring.

“That’s why football is special. You never know what’s going to happen, especially in England.”

