No FA action over Deeney’s goal celebration

Deeney opened the scoring from the penalty spot shortly before half-time and then appeared to make an offensive gesture towards a section of the Vicarage Road crowd.

A three-man panel convened by England’s governing Football Association (FA) could not agree on whether his action merited a retrospective red card, so Deeney, who has already served three and four-match bans this season, merely faces the prospect of receiving a written warning regarding his future conduct.

An FA spokesperson said on Twitter: “Watford’s Troy Deeney will not face any formal action following his goal celebration during the game against Chelsea on Monday (05/02/18).

“Video footage was referred to a panel of three former elite match officials who were asked to consider independently whether it was a red card offence.

“The response was not unanimous, therefore, no disciplinary action will follow. Nevertheless, the FA will write to the player and warn him as to his future conduct.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.