world soccer 7.2.2018 09:40 pm

No FA action over Deeney’s goal celebration

AFP
Tory Deeney appeared to make an offensive gesture after scoring a penalty against Chelsea

Watford striker Troy Deeney has escaped disciplinary action over his goal celebration in a shock 4-1 win over Chelsea on Monday after officials failed to agree on whether he had committed a red card offence.

Deeney opened the scoring from the penalty spot shortly before half-time and then appeared to make an offensive gesture towards a section of the Vicarage Road crowd.

A three-man panel convened by England’s governing Football Association (FA) could not agree on whether his action merited a retrospective red card, so Deeney, who has already served three and four-match bans this season, merely faces the prospect of receiving a written warning regarding his future conduct.

An FA spokesperson said on Twitter: “Watford’s Troy Deeney will not face any formal action following his goal celebration during the game against Chelsea on Monday (05/02/18).

“Video footage was referred to a panel of three former elite match officials who were asked to consider independently whether it was a red card offence.

“The response was not unanimous, therefore, no disciplinary action will follow. Nevertheless, the FA will write to the player and warn him as to his future conduct.”

