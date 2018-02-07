 
menu
world soccer 7.2.2018 08:40 pm

Pique doubtful as Mina in line for Barca debut

AFP
Yerry Mina could make his Barcelona debut a month after his transfer from Palmeiras

Yerry Mina could make his Barcelona debut a month after his transfer from Palmeiras

Colombian international defender Yerry Mina is set to make his Barcelona debut in Thursday’s second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final at Valencia with Gerard Pique an injury doubt.

“(Mina) is selected in the group and that means he’s ready to play,” Barca coach Ernesto Valverde said on Wednesday, as his side look to cement a place in the final following a 1-0 win in last week’s first leg.

“Everything depends on what happens and the coach’s decisions but he is available to play. I know about Mina after seeing him on video in other contexts, but not in our competition. We think he can help us and want him to be an important player.”

The 23-year-old Mina joined Barca from Brazilian side Palmeiras last month for 11.8 million euros ($14 million), but the centre-back has yet to feature for his new club.

Pique salvaged a point with a late equaliser in Sunday’s 1-1 league draw at city rivals Espanyol, but the Spain star is struggling with a knee injury although Valverde is still hopeful he can recover.

“Pique finished the match against Espanyol with some pain but he’s definitely not ruled out for the match tomorrow (Thursday). We’re waiting to see if he can play or not,” said Valverde.

Should Pique be passed fit to face Valencia, Mina could instead make his first Barca appearance on Sunday against Getafe with Samuel Umtiti suspended for that game at the Camp Nou.

Three-time defending champions Barca are bidding to reach a fifth consecutive Copa del Rey final, while Sevilla and Leganes meet later on Wednesday in the other semi-final following a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Former Chiefs player buys soccer club
Phakaaathi

Former Chiefs player buys soccer club

Wits winger confirms Chiefs move
Phakaaathi

Wits winger confirms Chiefs move

Mobara set to join Wits in swap deal with Motshwari
Phakaaathi

Mobara set to join Wits in swap deal with Motshwari

Senzo Meyiwa’s father receiving death threats – report
Phakaaathi

Senzo Meyiwa’s father receiving death threats – report

Pirates set to release unhappy players
Phakaaathi

Pirates set to release unhappy players

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs AmaZulu
Baroka FC vs Chippa Utd
Arrows vs Wits
Chiefs vs CT City
Click to see full fixtures

results

Chippa 3-3 Plat Stars
Polokwane 1-0 Ajax
Pirates 2-1 Maritzburg
AmaZulu 2-1 Arrows
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 20 38
2 Orlando Pirates 21 33
3 Free State Stars 20 32
4 Kaizer Chiefs 20 31
5 Cape Town City 20 31
6 Maritzburg United 20 28
7 Chippa United 20 26
8 AmaZulu 20 26
9 Baroka FC 20 26
10 Bloem Celtic 20 25
11 SuperSport United 20 24
12 Golden Arrows 20 23
13 Polokwane City 20 22
14 Bidvest Wits 20 22
15 Ajax Cape Town 21 21
16 Platinum Stars 20 16
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.