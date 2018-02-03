 
menu
world soccer 3.2.2018 06:40 pm

Man United pay respects to Munich victims 60 years on

AFP

Manchester United paid hommage to the victims of the 1958 Munich disaster that killed eight of the great United Busby Babes side with a silence before Saturday’s home match against Huddersfield Town.

Before the home game that fell closest to the 60th anniversary of the crash, there was a minute’s pause before kick-off and fans at the game received a commemorative pack containing a limited-edition book telling the story of the disaster.

Fans at the Stretford End waved a huge banner picturing the Busby Babes and the legend “WE’LL NEVER DIE”.

Some supporters also attended a service at the permanent memorial to the victims at the stadium.

In 1958, United were returning from a European Cup tie against Red Star Belgrade when their plane crashed attempting to take off at Munich airport, killing 23 people.

The club will also hold a commemorative service inside Old Trafford on the anniversary of the crash on Tuesday, February 6.

“This is something that is part of my life, or part of my football culture before I become Manchester United manager,” United manager Jose Mourinho said, sporting a Munich badge, on Friday at his pre-match press conference.

“As Manchester United manager, obviously it means much more but I think it belongs to every sportsman as one of the biggest tragedies and at the same time is a crucial point in Man United history.

“The reaction, the strength, the union after that situation and I think tomorrow is an amazing day to show the respect, to show the passion for the club, respect for them, the families and I think is a day to play well.”

United’s legendary manager Matt Busby survived the crash despite being badly injured and led the club to their first ever European Cup triumph 10 years later.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Billiat advised not to join Chiefs or Pirates
Phakaaathi

Billiat advised not to join Chiefs or Pirates

Live report: Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Phakaaathi

Live report: Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns

WATCH: Chiefs fan speaks broken English
Phakaaathi

WATCH: Chiefs fan speaks broken English

Sundowns extend lead at the top with City win
Phakaaathi

Sundowns extend lead at the top with City win

Katsande responds to Pitso’s ‘bully’ comment
Phakaaathi

Katsande responds to Pitso’s ‘bully’ comment

fixtures

Wits vs Chiefs
Pirates vs Maritzburg Utd
Click to see full fixtures

results

FS Stars 2-0 Baroka
SuperSport 4-2 Celtic
CT City 0-1 Sundowns
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 20 38
2 Free State Stars 20 32
3 Cape Town City 20 31
4 Kaizer Chiefs 19 30
5 Orlando Pirates 20 30
6 Maritzburg United 19 28
7 Baroka FC 20 26
8 Chippa United 19 25
9 Bloem Celtic 20 25
10 SuperSport United 20 24
11 Golden Arrows 19 23
12 AmaZulu 19 23
13 Polokwane City 19 21
14 Bidvest Wits 19 21
15 Ajax Cape Town 20 20
16 Platinum Stars 19 15
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.