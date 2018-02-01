 
menu
world soccer 1.2.2018 04:40 pm

Giroud relishing Champions League challenge at Chelsea

AFP
Newly signed Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud (C,L) sits with teammates before the English Premier League match between Chelsea and Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge in London on January 31, 2018

Newly signed Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud (C,L) sits with teammates before the English Premier League match between Chelsea and Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge in London on January 31, 2018

Olivier Giroud pinpointed a return to Champions League football as a key factor in his decision to join Chelsea from Arsenal on the final day of the January transfer window.

Giroud was a helpless spectator as Chelsea crashed to a 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Wednesday to harm their chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

However, they remain eight points better off than Arsenal in the battle to finish in the top four, and also host Barcelona in the first leg of a blockbuster Champions League last 16 tie on February 20.

“The Champions League is massive for a football player. There is nothing above it when you’re playing for a club,” said the French international, who made six of his 10 starts for Arsenal this season in the Europa League.

“There will be two nice games against Barcelona. We know their qualities and I think everybody will need to be 100 per cent to go through.”

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s arrival at Arsenal paved the way for Giroud to leave after five-and-a-half years at the Emirates as he sought more minutes on the field to further his case for inclusion in France’s World Cup squad.

And his physical presence is just what Chelsea manager Antonio Conte sought during a frustrating January for the Italian with first-choice striker Alvaro Morata sidelined by a back injury.

“The most important thing was talking with the coach. I felt like he really wanted me and he really wanted to work with me,” Giroud added.

“I wanted to sign for Chelsea and nowhere else. I really wanted to play more. I wanted to stay in the Premier League, and Chelsea for me is perfect because I can even stay in London.

“But the first reason is the sporting challenge. That has always been my first priority. Everything is here for me to be happy.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Chiefs, Pirates add some beef
Phakaaathi

Chiefs, Pirates add some beef

Transfers that can happen on deadline day
Phakaaathi

Transfers that can happen on deadline day

Live report: PSL deadline day
Phakaaathi

Live report: PSL deadline day

Katsande responds to Pitso’s ‘bully’ comment
Phakaaathi

Katsande responds to Pitso’s ‘bully’ comment

Sundowns set to lose Billiat for free
Phakaaathi

Sundowns set to lose Billiat for free

fixtures

CT City vs Sundowns
FS Stars vs Baroka
SuperSport Utd vs Celtic
Wits vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

results

SuperSport Utd 0-1 AmaZulu
Ajax CT 3-0 Pirates
Celtic 1-1 CT City
Arrows 2-2 Baroka
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 19 35
2 Cape Town City 19 31
3 Kaizer Chiefs 19 30
4 Orlando Pirates 20 30
5 Free State Stars 19 29
6 Maritzburg United 19 28
7 Baroka FC 19 26
8 Chippa United 19 25
9 Bloem Celtic 19 25
10 Golden Arrows 19 23
11 AmaZulu 19 23
12 Polokwane City 19 21
13 Bidvest Wits 19 21
14 SuperSport United 19 21
15 Ajax Cape Town 20 20
16 Platinum Stars 19 15
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.