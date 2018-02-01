 
menu
world soccer 1.2.2018 02:30 am

Puel vows to make Mahrez smile after Man City move collapses

AFP
Leicester City's French manager Claude Puel says he will do all he can to ensure that Riyad Mahrez comes back 'with a smile'

Leicester City's French manager Claude Puel says he will do all he can to ensure that Riyad Mahrez comes back 'with a smile'

Leicester manager Claude Puel intends to do all he can to ensure that Riyad Mahrez comes back “with a smile” after the Algeria playmaker saw a potential move to runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City fall through on Wednesday’s transfer deadline day.

With the Foxes desperate not to lose one of the stars of their shock 2015/16 Premier League title success, there were reports in the British press that Manchester City baulked at Leicester’s £96 million ($136 million, 110 million euro) valuation of Mahrez and walked away without submitting a bid.

Mahrez was left out of the Leicester side beaten 2-1 at Everton later Wednesday and Puel said it had been a tricky situation for both the club and the player alike.

“We receive at the last moment something about City and I think it was harsh for us. It was difficult also for Riyad,” said Puel.

“We have to understand (all) parts: for me, for the squad, for the player. We will accept the decision, it was a decision taken between the two clubs.

“Of course I have all confidence about the owner to take a good decision about Riyad for the future and after we will see with Riyad when he can come back with us.”

The Frenchman added: “All the players and staff will help him to come back with a smile and to enjoy his football. Players know it will be difficult sometimes for Riyad.

“We have a fantastic group, a fantastic squad, all the players have a fantastic relationship. All the players will give their best for Riyad.”

Everton were indebted to their new £20-million signing, Theo Walcott, for both their goals and Sam Allardyce was delighted by the way the former Arsenal forward linked up with Seamus Coleman, back after 10 months out with a broken leg.

“There’s a new partnership flourishing that’s come together for the very first time — Seamus and Theo,” Toffees manager Allardyce told Everton’s website.

“Theo could have scored a hat-trick,” the former England boss added. “Oumar Niasse could have scored a hat-trick — that’s how many good chances we created.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Transfers that can happen on deadline day
Phakaaathi

Transfers that can happen on deadline day

Salary demands block Chiefs midfielder’s loan move
Phakaaathi

Salary demands block Chiefs midfielder’s loan move

Katsande responds to Pitso’s ‘bully’ comment
Phakaaathi

Katsande responds to Pitso’s ‘bully’ comment

Khuzwayo to leave Chiefs in June
Phakaaathi

Khuzwayo to leave Chiefs in June

Mosimane willing to let Tau go
Phakaaathi

Mosimane willing to let Tau go

fixtures

CT City vs Sundowns
FS Stars vs Baroka
SuperSport Utd vs Celtic
Wits vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

results

SuperSport Utd 0-1 AmaZulu
Ajax CT 3-0 Pirates
Celtic 1-1 CT City
Arrows 2-2 Baroka
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 19 35
2 Cape Town City 19 31
3 Kaizer Chiefs 19 30
4 Orlando Pirates 20 30
5 Free State Stars 19 29
6 Maritzburg United 19 28
7 Baroka FC 19 26
8 Chippa United 19 25
9 Bloem Celtic 19 25
10 Golden Arrows 19 23
11 AmaZulu 19 23
12 Polokwane City 19 21
13 Bidvest Wits 19 21
14 SuperSport United 19 21
15 Ajax Cape Town 20 20
16 Platinum Stars 19 15
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.