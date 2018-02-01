 
menu
world soccer 1.2.2018 12:40 am

Inter Milan loan Japan’s Nagatomo to Galatasaray

AFP
Inter Milan's defender Yuto Nagatomo controls the ball during the Italian Serie A football match against Verona Febrauary 7, 2016

Inter Milan's defender Yuto Nagatomo controls the ball during the Italian Serie A football match against Verona Febrauary 7, 2016

Japanese international Yuto Nagatomo has joined Turkish giants Galatasaray on loan from Inter Milan until June, the Serie A club confirmed.

The 31-year-old full-back completed his medical in Istanbul on Wednesday.

No details were given of the deal but according to Italian press reports the Turkish club have an option to buy Nagatomo for seven million euros ($8.6 million).

Nagatomo, who joined Inter in January 2011 and has made 210 appearances scoring 11 goals, is hoping for more playing time ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

The former FC Tokyo player — capped 101 times by Japan — has played in just one of Inter’s last 10 league games.

He was also part of the side which won the Italian Cup in the 2010-11 season.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Transfers that can happen on deadline day
Phakaaathi

Transfers that can happen on deadline day

Salary demands block Chiefs midfielder’s loan move
Phakaaathi

Salary demands block Chiefs midfielder’s loan move

Katsande responds to Pitso’s ‘bully’ comment
Phakaaathi

Katsande responds to Pitso’s ‘bully’ comment

Khuzwayo to leave Chiefs in June
Phakaaathi

Khuzwayo to leave Chiefs in June

Mosimane willing to let Tau go
Phakaaathi

Mosimane willing to let Tau go

fixtures

CT City vs Sundowns
FS Stars vs Baroka
SuperSport Utd vs Celtic
Wits vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

results

SuperSport Utd 0-1 AmaZulu
Ajax CT 3-0 Pirates
Celtic 1-1 CT City
Arrows 2-2 Baroka
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 19 35
2 Cape Town City 19 31
3 Kaizer Chiefs 19 30
4 Orlando Pirates 20 30
5 Free State Stars 19 29
6 Maritzburg United 19 28
7 Baroka FC 19 26
8 Chippa United 19 25
9 Bloem Celtic 19 25
10 Golden Arrows 19 23
11 AmaZulu 19 23
12 Polokwane City 19 21
13 Bidvest Wits 19 21
14 SuperSport United 19 21
15 Ajax Cape Town 20 20
16 Platinum Stars 19 15
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.