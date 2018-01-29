 
menu
world soccer 29.1.2018 09:40 pm

PSG include new signing Lassana Diarra for Cup semi-final

AFP
Lassana Diarra, pictured in 2016, joined PSG last week on a deal until June 2019

Lassana Diarra, pictured in 2016, joined PSG last week on a deal until June 2019

Lassana Diarra could make his debut for Paris Saint-Germain in Tuesday’s French League Cup semi-final at Rennes after being included in their squad for the first time.

The 32-year-old midfielder, who has been capped 34 times by France, joined PSG last week on a deal until June 2019. He was a free agent after leaving Al Jazira in the United Arab Emirates at the end of December.

However, there are doubts about the current state of fitness of the former Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid player, and he is unlikely to start the match in Brittany.

Diarra was signed to provide cover for the ageing Thiago Motta, who is still struggling with a calf problem and will not feature.

Kylian Mbappe also returns for PSG having missed his team’s last two matches with an injury suffered in the 2-1 defeat at Lyon on January 21.

PSG are looking to win the League Cup for the fifth year running. The other semi-final will see Monaco play Montpellier on Wednesday.

French League Cup semi-final fixtures

Tuesday (2005 GMT)

Rennes v Paris Saint-Germain

Wednesday (2005 GMT)

Monaco v Montpellier

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Katsande responds to Pitso’s ‘bully’ comment
Phakaaathi

Katsande responds to Pitso’s ‘bully’ comment

More players to move between Wits and Pirates
Phakaaathi

More players to move between Wits and Pirates

Chiefs youngster returns to the club
Phakaaathi

Chiefs youngster returns to the club

Mlambo completes Orlando Pirates switch
Phakaaathi

Mlambo completes Orlando Pirates switch

Fans dream of Usain Bolt joining Sundowns
Phakaaathi

Fans dream of Usain Bolt joining Sundowns

fixtures

SuperSport Utd vs AmaZulu
Ajax CT vs Pirates
CT City vs Sundowns
FS Stars vs Baroka
Click to see full fixtures

results

Celtic 1-1 CT City
Arrows 2-2 Baroka
Chiefs 0-0 Sundowns
SuperSport Utd 1-4 Wits
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 19 35
2 Cape Town City 19 31
3 Orlando Pirates 19 30
4 Kaizer Chiefs 19 30
5 Free State Stars 19 29
6 Maritzburg United 19 28
7 Baroka FC 19 26
8 Chippa United 19 25
9 Bloem Celtic 19 25
10 Golden Arrows 19 23
11 Polokwane City 19 21
12 Bidvest Wits 19 21
13 SuperSport United 18 21
14 AmaZulu 17 19
15 Ajax Cape Town 19 17
16 Platinum Stars 19 15
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.