Stuttgart sack coach Hannes Wolf

“After intensive discussions late into the night, it has been decided that Hannes Wolf is no longer the coach of VfB Stuttgart,” a statement on the club’s website said.

It said a successor would be named in the next few days.

Stuttgart signed veteran German international striker Mario Gomez in the winter break but his arrival has failed to halt the slide and the club has won just one of its three matches since matches resumed.

