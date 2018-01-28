 
menu
world soccer 28.1.2018 01:40 pm

Stuttgart sack coach Hannes Wolf

AFP
Stuttgart's head coach Hannes Wolf looks around prior to the Bundesliga match against Schalke 04 in Stuttgart on January 27, 2018

Stuttgart's head coach Hannes Wolf looks around prior to the Bundesliga match against Schalke 04 in Stuttgart on January 27, 2018

VfB Stuttgart sacked coach Hannes Wolf on Sunday after a 2-0 home defeat to Schalke 04 that left the club just three points above the Bundesliga relegation places.

“After intensive discussions late into the night, it has been decided that Hannes Wolf is no longer the coach of VfB Stuttgart,” a statement on the club’s website said.

It said a successor would be named in the next few days.

Stuttgart signed veteran German international striker Mario Gomez in the winter break but his arrival has failed to halt the slide and the club has won just one of its three matches since matches resumed.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Chiefs and Sundowns share the spoils
Phakaaathi

Chiefs and Sundowns share the spoils

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns – our predictions
Phakaaathi

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns – our predictions

Pirates rout hapless Platinum Stars
Phakaaathi

Pirates rout hapless Platinum Stars

Live report: Platinum Stars vs Orlando Pirates
Phakaaathi

Live report: Platinum Stars vs Orlando Pirates

Neymar brushes off penalty controversy
Phakaaathi

Neymar brushes off penalty controversy

fixtures

Celtic vs CT City
Arrows vs Baroka
SuperSport Utd vs AmaZulu
Ajax CT vs Pirates
Click to see full fixtures

results

Chiefs 0-0 Sundowns
SuperSport Utd 1-4 Wits
P City 0-0 AmaZulu
P Stars 0-2 Pirates
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 19 35
2 Orlando Pirates 19 30
3 Kaizer Chiefs 19 30
4 Cape Town City 18 30
5 Free State Stars 19 29
6 Maritzburg United 19 28
7 Chippa United 19 25
8 Baroka FC 18 25
9 Bloem Celtic 18 24
10 Golden Arrows 18 22
11 Polokwane City 19 21
12 Bidvest Wits 19 21
13 SuperSport United 18 21
14 AmaZulu 17 19
15 Ajax Cape Town 19 17
16 Platinum Stars 19 15
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.