world soccer 26.1.2018 12:40 am

PSG’s Dani Alves gets three-match ban

AFP
Dani Alves, pictured in December 2017, was shown a straight red card early in the second half of PSG's 2-1 defeat in Lyon

Paris Saint-Germain defender Dani Alves has been handed a three-game ban by the French league (LFP) following his sending-off against Lyon last weekend.

Alves was shown a straight red card early in the second half of PSG’s 2-1 defeat in Lyon for dissent and the disciplinary committee of the LFP, meeting on Thursday, banned him for three games plus a fourth match suspended for now.

The veteran Brazilian will therefore miss this Saturday’s home league meeting with Montpellier, a League Cup semi-final at Rennes next Tuesday and the trip to Lille on February 3.

PSG are currently eight points clear of Lyon at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs Chippa Utd
Ajax CT vs FS Stars
P Stars vs Pirates
P City vs AmaZulu
Click to see full fixtures

results

AmaZulu 0-0 Celtic
SuperSport Utd 1-1 P City
Baroka 1-2 Chiefs
Chippa Utd 0-0 Arrows
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 18 34
2 Cape Town City 18 30
3 Kaizer Chiefs 18 29
4 Free State Stars 18 28
5 Maritzburg United 18 27
6 Orlando Pirates 18 27
7 Baroka FC 18 25
8 Chippa United 18 24
9 Bloem Celtic 18 24
10 Golden Arrows 18 22
11 SuperSport United 17 21
12 Polokwane City 18 20
13 AmaZulu 17 19
14 Bidvest Wits 18 18
15 Ajax Cape Town 18 16
16 Platinum Stars 18 15
Click to see full log table

poll

