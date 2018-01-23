 
world soccer 23.1.2018 09:40 pm

PSG sign ex-Real Madrid midfielder Lassana Diarra

Lassana Diarra, pictured in February 2017, signed a deal until June 2019 with Paris Saint-Germain

Former Real Madrid and Chelsea midfielder Lassana Diarra has signed for Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old, who has signed a deal until June 2019, has been brought in as cover for Thiago Motta, who is 35 and has recently struggled with injury.

“I am extremely happy to finally be able to join my hometown club,” said Diarra to the official PSG website.

Diarra, who has won 34 caps for France, was released by United Arab Emirates club Al Jazira at the end of December.

“His experience, both abroad and with the France team, will provide our staff with additional options as we enter an exciting second half of the season,” PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in a statement.

