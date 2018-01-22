 
menu
world soccer 22.1.2018 10:40 pm

De Bruyne signs Manchester City extension

AFP
Manchester City's midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, pictured on January 2, 2018, has been one of the stars of the season so far

Manchester City's midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, pictured on January 2, 2018, has been one of the stars of the season so far

Belgian playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has signed a contract extension with Manchester City keeping him at the club until 2023, the Premier League leaders said on Monday.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder has been one of the stars of the season so far with City manager Pep Guardiola even describing him as “one of the best players” he’s ever seen.

“I am really happy to have signed this new deal,” De Bruyne, who joined the Citizens from Wolfsburg in 2015, told mancity.com.

“As I’ve said previously, my intention has always been to stay here at City, where I’ve felt at home from day one.

“Not only are we winning, we are playing great football. It’s a pleasure to be a part of and I’m really excited about what we can achieve in the coming years.”

De Bruyne has already contributed six goals and 10 assists in 24 matches this season with 31 goals from 122 appearances in total in the sky blue shirt.

City announced the contract extension at the same time that cross-town rivals Manchester United revealed they had signed Alexis Sanchez.

The Chile international came close to joining City in the close season only for Arsenal to pull the plug on the deal after failing to find a replacement.

He was then widely expected to head to the Etihad this month until City baulked at Arsenal’s asking price, leaving United to steal in and snatch Sanchez.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

10-man Chiefs down Baroka
Phakaaathi

10-man Chiefs down Baroka

Chiefs player robbed of R70k worth of household items
Phakaaathi

Chiefs player robbed of R70k worth of household items

Billiat situation is not in my hands – Mosimane
Phakaaathi

Billiat situation is not in my hands – Mosimane

Benni responds to Ertugral’s ‘baby’ comment, refuses to be ‘screwed over’
Phakaaathi

Benni responds to Ertugral’s ‘baby’ comment, refuses to be ‘screwed over’

Pirates coach hails Lyle Foster
Phakaaathi

Pirates coach hails Lyle Foster

fixtures

SuperSport Utd vs P City
AmaZulu vs Celti
Maritzburg Utd vs Chippa Utd
Ajax CT vs FS Stars
Click to see full fixtures

results

Baroka 1-2 Chiefs
Chippa Utd 0-0 Arrows
AmaZulu 2-0 SuperSport Utd
Pirates 1-1 P City
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 18 34
2 Cape Town City 18 30
3 Kaizer Chiefs 18 29
4 Free State Stars 18 28
5 Maritzburg United 18 27
6 Orlando Pirates 18 27
7 Baroka FC 18 25
8 Chippa United 18 24
9 Bloem Celtic 17 23
10 Golden Arrows 18 22
11 SuperSport United 16 20
12 Polokwane City 17 19
13 AmaZulu 16 18
14 Bidvest Wits 18 18
15 Ajax Cape Town 18 16
16 Platinum Stars 18 15
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.