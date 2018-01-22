Ballsy Dani Alves dismisses red card criticism

Alves was sent off for dissent just before the hour mark of PSG’s 2-1 defeat in Lyon after a furious reaction to a free-kick decision that went against him.

The score was 1-1 at the time but former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay blasted home an injury time scorcher to consign the French Ligue 1 leaders to only their second defeat of the season.

But the veteran Brazil international was anything but contrite in an Instagram post accusing referee Clement Turpin of “hiding” from a mistake by sending him off.

“Since when is disagreement a lack of respect?” said Alves.

“If people want to blame me, they can, they’re free to do so.

“I have wide enough shoulders and a well-placed pair that always keep me on my feet!”

Alves’s post was accompanied by a photo of him angrily squaring up to Turpin, almost forehead to forehead.

