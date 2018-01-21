 
menu
world soccer 21.1.2018 08:40 pm

Schalke threaten to drop Bayern-bound Goretzka

AFP
Leon Goretzka, pictured in September 2017, will join Bayern next season on a free transfer after five years with Schalke

Leon Goretzka, pictured in September 2017, will join Bayern next season on a free transfer after five years with Schalke

Schalke’s chairman on Sunday threatened to banish Bayern Munich-bound midfielder Leon Goretzka to the stands for the rest of the season if he fails to perform for the Bundesliga club.

The two sides confirmed on Friday that Goretzka, 22, will join Bayern next season on a free transfer after five years with Schalke.

The Gelsenkirchen-based club say they did “everything possible” to keep the talented midfielder.

Club chairman Clemens Toennies has said he will insist Goretzka be banished to the stands if he underperforms in his time left at the Royal Blues.

“I hope he will play a second-half to the season of his life,” Toennies told Sky Sports News.

“However, if it is better for the team, then it could also be the case that Leon Goretzka sits until the end of the season in the stands.”

Schalke fans made their feelings known before Sunday’s home match against Hanover 96 as Goretzka was jeered and booed after being named in the starting line-up.

“Neither dosh nor titles are worth more than our club! If you do not appreciate that, you can piss off now!” read one banner on the terraces, while another stated: “1000 friends let down for emotionless titles and superficial flash Harries.”

Goretzka admitted the jeers and whistles had got to him.

“When your own fans boo you, of course it hurts, but I can understand it and the main thing is that the reaction didn’t affect the team,” he said.

The midfielder broke into the Germany squad when a young team minus their World Cup-winning stars lifted the Confederations Cup in Russia last July by beating Chile 1-0 in the final.

He is poised to retain his Germany place for this summer’s World Cup, but his chances of playing in Russia will be damaged if Toennies follows through with his extraordinary threat.

“I am not declaring myself as his enemy, but we can’t allow the goals of the club to be endangered,” Toennies added.

The Schalke boss feels Goretzka is joining Bayern too soon as he follows the path trodden by Germany captain Manuel Neuer, who also quit Schalke for Bayern in 2011.

“Personally, I think it’s too early. He should have stayed two more years and then gone as a big star,” said Toennies.

“It was his decision, we have to accept that and Schalke 04 won’t go under because of it.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Dube Birds will rise again – Lesufi
Phakaaathi

Dube Birds will rise again – Lesufi

Billiat brace sinks Platinum Stars
Phakaaathi

Billiat brace sinks Platinum Stars

Chiefs coach pins hopes on Zuma
Phakaaathi

Chiefs coach pins hopes on Zuma

WATCH: Chiefs’ dressing room song
Phakaaathi

WATCH: Chiefs’ dressing room song

Billiat hints at Sundowns stay
Phakaaathi

Billiat hints at Sundowns stay

fixtures

SuperSport Utd vs P City
AmaZulu vs Celti
Maritzburg Utd vs Chippa Utd
Ajax CT vs FS Stars
Click to see full fixtures

results

Baroka 1-2 Chiefs
Chippa Utd 0-0 Arrows
AmaZulu 2-0 SuperSport Utd
Pirates 1-1 P City
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 18 34
2 Cape Town City 18 30
3 Kaizer Chiefs 18 29
4 Free State Stars 18 28
5 Maritzburg United 18 27
6 Orlando Pirates 18 27
7 Baroka FC 18 25
8 Chippa United 18 24
9 Bloem Celtic 17 23
10 Golden Arrows 18 22
11 SuperSport United 16 20
12 Polokwane City 17 19
13 AmaZulu 16 18
14 Bidvest Wits 18 18
15 Ajax Cape Town 18 16
16 Platinum Stars 18 15
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.