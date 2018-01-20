Poyet appointed coach of Bordeaux

“He has interesting experience as a player. He is someone who has travelled a lot, who speaks French and who has had a multicultural experience,” Stephane Martin told Canal+ Sport as he revealed the agreement at the end of his club’s 1-0 win at Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Uruguayan Poyet arrives with Argentine Mauricio Taricco and Brazilian Fernando Menegazzo — the latter an ex-Bordeaux player — as his assistants, the club said on Twitter.

Poyet replaces Jocelyn Gourvennec, who was sacked on Thursday after a wretched run of just two wins, and 10 defeats, in 14 Ligue 1 games. Captain Jeremy Toulalan was also allowed to leave the club six months before the end of his contract.

Now 50, Poyet spent much of his career in England, playing for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur and then managing Brighton and Hove Albion and Sunderland.

He left Sunderland in 2015 with the team struggling in the Premier League, and has since coached AEK Athens, Spanish side Betis and at Shanghai Shenhua in China.

Nicolas De Preville’s goal gave Bordeaux their victory against Claudio Ranieri’s Nantes on Saturday, the result lifting the six-time French champions up into mid-table.

