 
menu
world soccer 20.1.2018 09:40 pm

Poyet appointed coach of Bordeaux

AFP
Then-Betis coach Gustavo Poyet looks on prior to the Spanish league football match against Villarreal November 6, 2016

Then-Betis coach Gustavo Poyet looks on prior to the Spanish league football match against Villarreal November 6, 2016

Bordeaux have appointed Gustavo Poyet as their new coach, the struggling French side’s president announced on Saturday.

“He has interesting experience as a player. He is someone who has travelled a lot, who speaks French and who has had a multicultural experience,” Stephane Martin told Canal+ Sport as he revealed the agreement at the end of his club’s 1-0 win at Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Uruguayan Poyet arrives with Argentine Mauricio Taricco and Brazilian Fernando Menegazzo — the latter an ex-Bordeaux player — as his assistants, the club said on Twitter.

Poyet replaces Jocelyn Gourvennec, who was sacked on Thursday after a wretched run of just two wins, and 10 defeats, in 14 Ligue 1 games. Captain Jeremy Toulalan was also allowed to leave the club six months before the end of his contract.

Now 50, Poyet spent much of his career in England, playing for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur and then managing Brighton and Hove Albion and Sunderland.

He left Sunderland in 2015 with the team struggling in the Premier League, and has since coached AEK Athens, Spanish side Betis and at Shanghai Shenhua in China.

Nicolas De Preville’s goal gave Bordeaux their victory against Claudio Ranieri’s Nantes on Saturday, the result lifting the six-time French champions up into mid-table.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

WATCH: Chiefs’ dressing room song
Phakaaathi

WATCH: Chiefs’ dressing room song

Dolly sets Twitter abuzz with ‘you mustn’t push’ post
Phakaaathi

Dolly sets Twitter abuzz with ‘you mustn’t push’ post

Pitso hopes new recruits adjust quickly at Sundowns
Phakaaathi

Pitso hopes new recruits adjust quickly at Sundowns

Egyptian club sign Platinum Stars duo
Phakaaathi

Egyptian club sign Platinum Stars duo

Wits continue march up table
Phakaaathi

Wits continue march up table

fixtures

Pirates vs P City
AmaZulu vs SuperSport Utd
Baroka vs Chiefs
Chippa Utd vs Arrows
Click to see full fixtures

results

CT City 1-0 Ajax CT
FS Stars 0-3 Maritzburg Utd
Wits 1-0 Celtic
Maritzburg Utd 0-1 SuperSport Utd
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 17 31
2 Cape Town City 18 30
3 Free State Stars 18 28
4 Maritzburg United 18 27
5 Kaizer Chiefs 17 26
6 Orlando Pirates 17 26
7 Baroka FC 17 25
8 Chippa United 17 23
9 Bloem Celtic 17 23
10 Golden Arrows 17 21
11 SuperSport United 15 20
12 Polokwane City 16 18
13 Bidvest Wits 18 18
14 Ajax Cape Town 18 16
15 AmaZulu 15 15
16 Platinum Stars 17 15
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.