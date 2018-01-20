 
Neymar out of PSG trip to Lyon

AFP
Paris Saint-Germain's forward Neymar looks on during the French L1 football match against Dijon January 17, 2018

Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s trip to Lyon on Sunday night with a thigh problem, the Ligue 1 leaders said on the eve of the game.

PSG said the world’s most expensive player had a “pain in his right thigh”.

The Brazilian already missed last weekend’s 1-0 victory at Nantes with a rib injury but returned to score four goals and set up two more in the 8-0 win over Dijon on Wednesday, PSG’s record home victory.

His performance in that game was slightly clouded by boos from the Parc des Princes crowd when he stepped up to take a penalty to score his fourth goal.

PSG fans had been hoping Edinson Cavani would take it to get the goal he needed to become the club’s outright all-time leading scorer — he is currently level with Zlatan Ibrahimovic on 156.

Unai Emery’s side are currently nine points clear of Marseille at the Ligue 1 summit, with Lyon two points further back in third.

