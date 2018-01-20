 
menu
world soccer 20.1.2018 08:40 pm

Martial strikes as Manchester United await Sanchez arrival

by Ian WHITTELL/AFP
Manchester United's French striker Anthony Martial (L) celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Manchester United at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England

Manchester United's French striker Anthony Martial (L) celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Manchester United at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England

Anthony Martial proved the match-winner for Manchester United as Jose Mourinho took time off from his high-profile pursuit of Alexis Sanchez to mastermind a 1-0 victory at Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Frenchman scored in his third consecutive Premier League game for United — the first time he has accomplished that feat — on a day when the pending arrival of Sanchez from Arsenal was still very much the centre of conversation.

The Chilean forward is expected to complete that move, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving in the opposite direction, this week and he will join a United team still entertaining hopes of catching Manchester City at the top of the league table after this victory.

United took the lead after 54 minutes with a goal that owed everything to Romelu Lukaku’s strength and persistence as he won an apparently lost cause in midfield.

Lukaku shrugged aside Phil Bardsley in a challenge and won the chase to the loose ball before delivering a magnificent 30-yard pass for Martial, unmarked in the area, who finished clinically with an unstoppable, 15-yard right-foot strike.

It was the start of a far more entertaining second half than the first had been and the hosts might actually have equalised within two minutes, following a foul on the edge of the United area by Juan Mata on Ashley Barnes.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson delivered a skilful free-kick which clipped the United crossbar on its way over.

Gudmundsson was also in the thick of the action moments later when he met Charlie Taylor’s cross with a header which struck defender Chris Smalling and led to unsuccessful appeals for a penalty.

There were half chances for Paul Pogba and Lukaku and the unusual sight of Mourinho literally picking up Jesse Lingard and encouraging him to play on after being fouled by Steven Defour in front of the United bench.

Mourinho’s sense of urgency was justified with a dangerous set-piece header from Ben Mee being tipped over by David De Gea.

Defour also set up an opening for Barnes which the forward headed wide while United’s wastefulness continued when Lingard dithered and saw an effort blocked by Mee after a swift counter and Martial was denied in the closing minutes by home goalkeeper Nick Pope.

In a first half lacking any real clear-cut chances, the first, and best, had fallen to Burnley with just five minutes gone but James Tarkowski headed down and wide from a free-kick.

It took until the 41st minute for United to seriously threaten when Ashley Young, recalled in place of Luke Shaw, beat Bardsley and advanced into the home area before curling a shot just beyond the far post.

Young’s chip into the area found Pogba who lobbed the ball, first-time, over the goal and Pogba sent Martial away for a shot which was well blocked from a promising position.

On the stroke of half-time, Pogba again set up an opening for Martial with the winger this time placing a shot wide of Pope’s left-hand post from just inside the area.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

WATCH: Chiefs’ dressing room song
Phakaaathi

WATCH: Chiefs’ dressing room song

Dolly sets Twitter abuzz with ‘you mustn’t push’ post
Phakaaathi

Dolly sets Twitter abuzz with ‘you mustn’t push’ post

Pitso hopes new recruits adjust quickly at Sundowns
Phakaaathi

Pitso hopes new recruits adjust quickly at Sundowns

Egyptian club sign Platinum Stars duo
Phakaaathi

Egyptian club sign Platinum Stars duo

Wits continue march up table
Phakaaathi

Wits continue march up table

fixtures

Pirates vs P City
AmaZulu vs SuperSport Utd
Baroka vs Chiefs
Chippa Utd vs Arrows
Click to see full fixtures

results

CT City 1-0 Ajax CT
FS Stars 0-3 Maritzburg Utd
Wits 1-0 Celtic
Maritzburg Utd 0-1 SuperSport Utd
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 17 31
2 Cape Town City 18 30
3 Free State Stars 18 28
4 Maritzburg United 18 27
5 Kaizer Chiefs 17 26
6 Orlando Pirates 17 26
7 Baroka FC 17 25
8 Chippa United 17 23
9 Bloem Celtic 17 23
10 Golden Arrows 17 21
11 SuperSport United 15 20
12 Polokwane City 16 18
13 Bidvest Wits 18 18
14 Ajax Cape Town 18 16
15 AmaZulu 15 15
16 Platinum Stars 17 15
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.