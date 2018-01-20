 
menu
world soccer 20.1.2018 08:40 pm

Mourinho confident Sanchez will sign

AFP
Arsenal's striker Alexis Sanchez watches the ball during the English Premier League football match against West Bromwich Albion December 31, 2017

Arsenal's striker Alexis Sanchez watches the ball during the English Premier League football match against West Bromwich Albion December 31, 2017

Jose Mourinho believes Chilean star Alexis Sanchez will sign for Manchester United, he said on Saturday.

Sanchez is set to move to United in a blockbuster deal that will reportedly make him the Premier League’s highest paid player.

United will reportedly pay £35 million (39.6 million euros, $48.5 million) for Sanchez, a £20 million transfer fee to Arsenal and £15 million to the player’s agent Fernando Felicevich.

United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is said to have agreed to join Arsenal as part of the deal.

Mourinho, speaking after United’s 1-0 win at Burnley, said he expected the 29-year-old two-time Copa America winner to complete the move.

“If you ask me if I think he is coming, I think so, but I have no confirmation,” the Portuguese told the BBC.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger confirmed Sanchez’s sale was close to completion following his team’s 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

Wenger left Sanchez out of his squad because the player has travelled to Manchester ahead of his move.

“I didn’t pick him because of the question of him moving to Manchester United. You cannot drive north and as well play football,” Wenger said.

“I expect it to happen. In the next 48 hours it will be decided.”

Wenger also admitted Mkhitaryan must agree to join Arsenal before he will sanction Sanchez’s exit.

“It happens only one way if the other way happens as well,” Wenger said.

“As long as it is not over the line you cannot say it will happen. The negotiations become longer and more edgy as well.

“But if you want to have a bet, it could happen.”

Sanchez will earn £350,000 a week plus an extra £100,000 a week for image rights over the course of a four-and-a-half-year contract.

He will also receive £7.5 million a year for four years as a signing-on fee.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

WATCH: Chiefs’ dressing room song
Phakaaathi

WATCH: Chiefs’ dressing room song

Dolly sets Twitter abuzz with ‘you mustn’t push’ post
Phakaaathi

Dolly sets Twitter abuzz with ‘you mustn’t push’ post

Pitso hopes new recruits adjust quickly at Sundowns
Phakaaathi

Pitso hopes new recruits adjust quickly at Sundowns

Egyptian club sign Platinum Stars duo
Phakaaathi

Egyptian club sign Platinum Stars duo

Wits continue march up table
Phakaaathi

Wits continue march up table

fixtures

Pirates vs P City
AmaZulu vs SuperSport Utd
Baroka vs Chiefs
Chippa Utd vs Arrows
Click to see full fixtures

results

CT City 1-0 Ajax CT
FS Stars 0-3 Maritzburg Utd
Wits 1-0 Celtic
Maritzburg Utd 0-1 SuperSport Utd
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 17 31
2 Cape Town City 18 30
3 Free State Stars 18 28
4 Maritzburg United 18 27
5 Kaizer Chiefs 17 26
6 Orlando Pirates 17 26
7 Baroka FC 17 25
8 Chippa United 17 23
9 Bloem Celtic 17 23
10 Golden Arrows 17 21
11 SuperSport United 15 20
12 Polokwane City 16 18
13 Bidvest Wits 18 18
14 Ajax Cape Town 18 16
15 AmaZulu 15 15
16 Platinum Stars 17 15
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.