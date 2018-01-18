 
menu
world soccer 18.1.2018 06:40 pm

Neymar cost Barcelona over 200 mln euros: report

AFP
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar celebrates after scoring a goal against Dijon on January 17, 2018 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar celebrates after scoring a goal against Dijon on January 17, 2018 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris

FC Barcelona shelled out more than 200 million euros ($245 million) for Neymar including his salary and the “countless hidden clauses of the transfer,” Spain’s El Mundo daily said Thursday.

If confirmed, this would be greatly superior to the 57.1 million euros the club said it paid for his 2013 transfer, or even the 83.3 million euros later estimated by Spanish authorities probing irregularities in the move.

The 25-year-old and his parents have been ordered to stand trial over the transfer, as have Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and his predecessor Sandro Rosell.

El Mundo based its information on documents handed over to Spanish prosecutors by Brazilian authorities, which are also probing the football star for tax evasion.

A judicial source, who refused to be named, confirmed to AFP that prosecutors had indeed received those documents.

But the source wasn’t able to give any concrete figures, adding prosecutors received the documents in August last year.

The Spanish judge in charge of the case has still not set a date for the trial and has to decide whether he can accept the latest information as evidence, as it arrived after the probe was closed, the sources say.

According to El Mundo, the documents were given to Brazilian authorities by “the former right-hand man of the footballer’s father, Eduardo Musa.”

The daily says the deal between Barcelona and Neymar’s entourage was divided into two parts.

On the one hand was “the footballer’s salary, which went up to 71 million euros before tax in five years,” and on the other hand “many fictitious contracts… that reach 134 million.”

Among these contracts, El Mundo includes an agreement to play friendly matches with Santos, Neymar’s former club, which never took place.

The case against Neymar initiated with a complaint from Brazilian investment company DIS, which owned 40 percent of Neymar’s sporting rights at the time of his transfer.

DIS received just 6.8 million euros — 40 percent of the 17 million euros fee paid to Santos — with the company claiming it was cheated out of its real share because part of the transfer fee was concealed by Barcelona, Santos and the Neymar family.

Spanish prosecutors have recommended that Neymar be handed a two-year jail sentence and fined 10 million euros.

Sentences of two years or less are habitually suspended for first time offenders in Spain.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Sundowns unveil new signings
Phakaaathi

Sundowns unveil new signings

Sundowns set to lose two super stars
Phakaaathi

Sundowns set to lose two super stars

Qarabag table an offer for Billiat – report
Phakaaathi

Qarabag table an offer for Billiat – report

Billiat hints at Sundowns stay
Phakaaathi

Billiat hints at Sundowns stay

Komphela explains why Castro has not played for Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Komphela explains why Castro has not played for Chiefs

fixtures

Wits vs Celtic
CT City vs Ajax CT
FS Stars vs Maritzburg Utd
Sundowns vs P Stars
Click to see full fixtures

results

Maritzburg Utd 0-1 SuperSport Utd
Baroka 2-0 AmaZulu
Arrows 1-0 SuperSport Utd
Chippa Utd 1-1 Wits
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 17 31
2 Free State Stars 17 28
3 Cape Town City 17 27
4 Kaizer Chiefs 17 26
5 Orlando Pirates 17 26
6 Baroka FC 17 25
7 Maritzburg United 17 24
8 Chippa United 17 23
9 Bloem Celtic 16 23
10 Golden Arrows 17 21
11 SuperSport United 15 20
12 Polokwane City 16 18
13 Ajax Cape Town 17 16
14 AmaZulu 15 15
15 Bidvest Wits 17 15
16 Platinum Stars 17 15
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.